Donor Relations Manager: Philadelphia Outward Bound School

The Donor Relations Manager supports the Development Director and Executive Director in reaching annual fundraising goals and fulfilling the mission of the Philadelphia Outward Bound School through individual donor and alumni engagement and events. This position is part of a team responsible for maximizing cultivation and stewardship opportunities, as well as reaching fundraising goals and deepening donor relationships.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- In partnership with the Director of Development, plan and implement annual cultivation and stewardship programs, utilizing emails, print materials, and virtual and in-person engagement opportunities.
- Ensure that POBS establishes and maintains data segmentation in order to cultivate and steward donors with different programmatic affinities and needs.
- Employ POBS moves management strategies in order to build affinity with constituents who have not traditionally been fully engaged (ex. mid-level donors, peer-to-peer event donors, program alumni.) Use email and phone outreach to determine inclination and engagement levels for identified prospects who have not yet been contacted by POBS staff.
- Project-manage the creation of cultivation and stewardship documents, (ex. the POBS annual report, case statements.)
- Manage and maintain donor records in the CRM system (Salesforce) to track gift activity, maintain current donor information, reconcile donations, and create thank you letters.
- Generate reports on progress toward fundraising and engagement goals for a range of audiences (co-workers, board of trustees, etc.). Act as an accountability partner for Director of Development and Executive Director in ensuring that donors and prospects in the POBS major gifts portfolio are cultivated and solicited in line with annual goals.
- Prepare multiple fundraising campaigns, including writing and editing print and digital appeals, and managing mailing lists.
- Ongoing communications and meeting support for board and event committees.
- With colleagues, produce small and large-scale annual fundraising events, including but not limited to house parties, gala dinners, and peer-to-peer fundraising events.
- Help manage participant and volunteer outreach, logistics, and committee support for events.
- Produce non-revenue-generating events aimed at boosting engagement from both POBS’s donor base and alumni network.
- With Corporate Relations Manager, create communications and manage sponsorship benefit fulfillment for corporate sponsors.
Essential Knowledge and Skills
- Passionate about POBS’ mission.
- Commitment to excellence in producing high quality work.
- Highly organized with strong attention to detail.
- Ability to self-direct and manage projects with specific goals, measurable outcomes, and deadlines, from start to finish.
- Superior technology skills. Confident in Microsoft Office and Google products, and database management.
- Compassionate and effective communicator in writing and in person.
- Able to prioritize and work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- Sound decision-making judgment.
- Able to bring together and organize multiple stakeholders around a shared goal.
- Strong personal motivation, initiative, follow through and commitment.
- Thoughtful and discrete in handling confidential and sensitive donor information.
Preferred Knowledge and Skills
- Demonstrated understanding of the motivations and decision-making processes of individual donors.
- Project management, appeal mailing, and fundraising event experience.
- Salesforce experience.
Compensation & Benefits
- Salary: $35,000-$45,000, depending on experience.
- This position is eligible for benefits including Medical, Dental, and Vision Plan, Paid Time Off and 401(k) retirement plan.
- Opportunities for professional development.
ABOUT POBS
Outward Bound is an international educational movement dedicated to the belief that people are capable of far more than they know. Founded in 1992, the mission of the Philadelphia Outward Bound School (POBS) is to change lives through challenge and discovery. POBS serves PA, NJ and northern DE, and is one of 11 regional Outward Bound USA schools.
A robust non-profit educational organization, POBS engages more than 5,000 participants (youth and adults) annually in experiential educational programs that inspire character development, leadership and community service. All programs, whether single or multi-day, are designed to help participants realize their true potential.