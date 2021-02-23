Membership Manager: Museum of the American Revolution

THE MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION’s mission is to uncover and share compelling stories about the diverse people and complex events that sparked America’s ongoing experiment in liberty, equality, and self-government. Ideally situated in the heart of historic Philadelphia, just steps away from Independence Hall, the Museum serves as a portal to the region’s many Revolutionary sites, sparking interest, providing context, and encouraging exploration. Since opening to the public in 2017, the Museum has gained public and critical acclaim for its “nuanced, warts-and-all version of the American Revolution” and established itself as a destination that brings history to life in a unique and powerful way. Nearly a million visitors have experienced the Museum’s rich, complex, and inspiring Revolutionary story and millions more have engaged with this fuller, more inclusive telling through online exhibits, interactives, and other virtual programs. As we march toward the 250th anniversary of the nation’s birth in 2026, the Museum is poised to play a leadership role as a galvanizing force to help guide our country on a path toward building “a more perfect union.”

Position Description

Part of a dynamic team reporting to the Director of Leadership Giving, the Membership Manager advances the Museum’s mission through member retention, acquisition, and cultivation strategies for this complex national Membership program of 4,500 households. Working collaboratively with the Leadership Giving, Marketing, and Visitor Engagement teams, the Membership Manager will steward and develop the Membership program through multiple print and digital communication channels including direct mail and e-mail marketing, plus on-site and virtual programming. This position is responsible for a portion of the Museum’s overall contributed revenue goal.

The Membership Manager directly oversees direct mail and online campaigns for Member acquisition and retention programs, plus a robust member-centric fulfillment process. Analyzes renewal rates, trends, and performance to identify data-driven strategies and new opportunities for growth. Works with Visitor Engagement teams to promote and sell Membership at the Museum, and Marketing to promote Membership in printed and online materials to encourage prospects to join and support. Alongside the Special Programs Manager and Leadership Giving Manager, this position elevates the Member experience through digital communications, exclusive programming, and outstanding customer service.

Primary Responsibilities

Working closely with Director of Leadership Giving, analyze and identify data-driven strategies for Member acquisition, retention initiatives, plus on-site and virtual Member experiences. Work collaboratively with Leadership Giving team to execute outstanding calendar of events and communications that encourages joining, renewals and upgrades.

Oversee tactics and timelines for multi-channel acquisition, retention, upgrade, and recapture direct mail campaigns, integrating printed mailings with emails and web content.

Schedule and manage monthly printed and email renewals with outside vendor to assure accuracy and timely delivery based on list preparation, production, approval process and mailing dates.

Work in Raiser’s Edge and MS Excel to produce monthly mailing lists with segmented variable data for targeted renewal and acknowledgement letters recognizing members at each stage in their membership experience.

Enter payments to process and update member records in Raiser’s Edge and Galaxy Ticketing. Ensure accuracy of member information between databases to support membership sales, renewals, and customer service.

Work hands-on to update, print, fulfill and mail acknowledgement letters for new, renewing, upgrade and gift membership sales. Work with Development and Visitor Engagement teams to train and manage staff to assist in fulfillment process during peak periods and assure timely delivery of materials to members.

Act as primary point of contact for Museum Members, answering Member phone line and ensuring timely and efficient responses to phone, email, and mail inquiries, and provide excellent customer service.

Develop strategies to advance on-site Membership sales, working closely with the Visitor Engagement team to train frontline staff and implement sales incentives. Collaborate with Marketing team to promote Membership as part of visitor transactions through Membership materials and special promotions.

Represent the Museum at Member programs and participate in select donor cultivation programs throughout the year. Assist with departmental events and activities as assigned.

Draft content for select Membership communications and marketing materials including letters, e-mails, newsletters, postcards, and other core Membership materials.

Collaborate with Museum’s graphic designer and outside vendors to track inventory and ensure all Membership materials are accurate and updated with the latest information and benefits.

Work some evenings and occasional weekends, including select high-volume gift processing days between December 26 – December 31.

Sustain a team-oriented, supportive environment that maintains high standards and encourages creativity, collaboration, and professional growth.

Actively support the Museum’s commitment to equity, diversity, access, and inclusion, with an aim to increase and deepen the participation of all audiences in museum activities.

Experience/Skills:

Minimum 3 years membership related experience, ideally managing multi-channel direct-marketing campaigns as revenue streams (acquisition, retention, and upgrades)

Demonstrated experience working with direct mail and/or bulk-mail production

Database management skills, preferably skilled in Raiser’s Edge (data entry through reports)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Familiarity with ticketing systems

Strong customer services skills and ability to work with staff at all levels

Fiscal responsibility including maintaining budgets and managing budget projections

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to produce under tight deadlines with multiple priorities

Ability to work independently and as part of a dynamic team

Ability to work weekends, evening hours, or holidays as needed

Education Level: