Director of Marketing: Museum of the American Revolution

THE MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION’s mission is to uncover and share compelling stories about the diverse people and complex events that sparked America’s ongoing experiment in liberty, equality, and self-government. Ideally situated in the heart of historic Philadelphia, just steps away from Independence Hall, the Museum serves as a portal to the region’s many Revolutionary sites, sparking interest, providing context, and encouraging exploration. Since opening to the public in 2017, the Museum has gained public and critical acclaim for its “nuanced, warts-and-all version of the American Revolution” and established itself as a destination that brings history to life in a unique and powerful way. Nearly a million visitors have experienced the Museum’s rich, complex, and inspiring Revolutionary story and millions more have engaged with this fuller, more inclusive telling through online exhibits, interactives, and other virtual programs. As we march toward the 250th anniversary of the nation’s birth in 2026, the Museum is poised to play a leadership role as a galvanizing force to help guide our country on a path toward building “a more perfect union.”

Position Description:

The Museum of the American Revolution is seeking a creative, collaborative, culturally attuned director of marketing to lead the development, implementation, and analysis of of all marketing and advertising initiatives. The successful director of marketing will be a passionate advocate for the Museum’s brand with a clear understanding of all that the Museum has to offer—particularly as we approach a milestone year in 2026. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer and working in close collaboration with the Director of Communications, the Director of Marketing will lead a growing team that at this time includes an e-communications coordinator, and senior graphic designer.

Primary Areas of Responsibility:

Introduce and supervise market development initiatives for the Museum to achieve targets for all earned revenue streams, on-site and on-line. Work to sustain existing and acquire new audiences to broaden impact, including members and donors. Initiatives to include events, cross-promotions and targeted outreach to other non-profit and educational institutions and corporations.

Create, implement, and oversee strategies and timelines for marketing, advertising, and media buying with emphasis on digital channels. Develop relationships with vendors, advertisers (Visit Philly, CVB), and community contacts to maximize marketing dollars.

Write effective, engaging marketing copy for a variety of channels, including, but not limited to, traditional and digital advertising, print collateral, website, and email.

Cultivate partnerships and agreements with key travel, trade, and cultural organizations, and media outlets that enhance the Museum’s visibility and reputation.

Develop and implement marketing plans and projects for new and existing exhibitions, programs, events, and community initiatives.

Use data-driven analysis, including historical performance, external benchmarks, market conditions, trends to provide perspective, to develop budgets and to set pricing for each component of earned revenue.

Assess effectiveness of Museum’s marketing programs in achieving strategic goals and provide reports to the leadership team as necessary, utilizing qualitative and quantitative market research.

Work with Digital Product Manager and Director of Communications to oversee website strategy and execution including website content development, SEO/SEM, as well as data analytics and tracking.

Oversee compliance with brand identity in all media and materials including group sales, development, sponsorship, membership, exhibitions, and programs.

Provide in-house marketing expertise to departments throughout the Museum, including Visitor Engagement, Education, Retail, Food Service, Curatorial, Corporate and Institutional Development, Sponsorship, Individual Giving and Membership.

Work collaboratively with Museum departments to develop and conduct market research and analyze public and visitor trends and perceptions of the Museum.

Work collaboratively with and manage marketing staff to meet goals and execute strategies. Collaborate with the social media team to support marketing initiatives.

Develop and supervise the administration of the marketing budget.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

5-7 years of marketing related experience with a museum, cultural organization, tourist attraction or other not-for-profit organization preferred

Strong preference for candidates with demonstrated successful experience in digital and social advertising

Experience in developing effective promotional partnerships

Mission- and goal-driven, proactive, accountable, and results-oriented, with growth mindset

Analytical, with creative outlook

Superior writing skills required

Strong project management and organizational skills

Knowledge/experience in video production/editing preferred

Ability to produce under tight deadlines with multiple priorities

Ability to work independently and as part of a dynamic team

Ability to work weekends, evening hours, or holidays as needed

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite programs. Knowledge of and proficiency using e-CRM and CMS systems preferred