Chief Financial Officer: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library encompasses an unrivaled museum of American decorative arts in its mansion and galleries and a magnificent 60-acre naturalistic garden—all set on 1,000 gorgeous acres.

Winterthur employs a wide array of positions in the areas of curatorial, horticulture, education, conservation, library, maintenance, marketing, development, technology, and administration.

At Winterthur, employment is more than just work. The Winterthur employee is offered a unique and rewarding experience that is rich in culture and natural beauty. Winterthur considers its employees and volunteers to be among its greatest assets and welcomes applications from candidates who will contribute their specific skills to its mission “to inspire, enlighten, and delight all of its visitors while preserving and enhancing [Winterthur]” and also uphold its core values of agility, excellence, innovation, integrity, inclusion, and transparency.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) serves as Treasurer of the Corporation and chief financial spokesperson, is a member of Winterthur’s senior leadership team, reports to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and works closely with the Board of Trustees to advance Winterthur’s strategic goals and objectives.

The CFO will have day-to-day responsibility for financial, administrative, and operational activities; will serve as a thought leader on all business and operational matters; and will partner with other senior leaders in advancing efforts for improved organizational processes and systems. They will be relied upon for proven leadership capabilities, good business judgment, an analytical mindset, and sound and influential decision-making abilities. They will be a strategic partner to the CEO, conceptualizing and analyzing problems and solutions in a proactive, constructive, creative manner that results in improved performance across the organization.

The CFO will oversee and provide leadership to the following Winterthur departments: Finance, Facilities, Food and Beverage, Information Systems Hardware and Technology, Post Office and Shipping/Receiving, Retail, and Security. They will also oversee Winterthur’s contracts, legal, and insurance matters.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Management

oversee, in partnership with the CEO, the day-to-day responsibilities for planning and managing all finance-related activities of the museum, including institutional assurance/audit, risk management, and budgeting/forecasting the museum’s annual budget of $30 million dollars;

direct the annual budgeting process and the development of business policies and internal controls for the museum’s fiscal operations;

ensure appropriate accounting control over the museum’s restricted $340 million dollar endowment and other investment funds;

monitor the investment portfolio and act as direct liaison with Investment Advisors as directed by the Finance and Investment committees;

construct financial models for proposed museum activities and programs;

work closely with all department heads, as a member of the senior leadership team, to help them understand the financial and/or operational implications of the museum’s programming decisions

Earned Income Revenue Generation

provide leadership, in partnership with the Director of Visitor Engagement, to maximize museum revenues through earned income sources including event ticket sales, food services, and the retail Museum Store while providing for a top quality visitor experience;

develop new business opportunities to enhance earned income for the museum;

create annual and long-term fundraising goals, in partnership with the Director of Philanthropy, to support operational and program expenditure budgets

Operations Management

ensure that all business and operational aspects of the museum are in alignment with overall objectives and reflect the institution’s core values; setting high standards for integrity, productivity, professionalism, creativity, diversity, and cooperation in the workplace;

oversee and ensure the successful implementation of risk management, legal, business insurance, facilities and property management, and information technology activities, policies and procedures;

ensure the functional integrity of the museum by working closely with the Director of Facilities to address operational, aesthetic, safety, security, emergency preparedness and overall cleanliness / sanitation issues;

participate in ongoing strategic and tactical planning efforts that strengthen the organization’s infrastructure, sustainability, and impact in the communities it serves;

act as chief compliance officer with overall responsibility for internal control, records retention, contract administration and ethics/conflict of interest policies under the oversight of the CEO and museum’s Audit Committee;

oversee contract management and legal compliance matters for the museum, coordinating as necessary with external legal counsel;

understand and apply applicable laws, policies and procedures quickly and succinctly to assure timely, consistent, and accurate implementation

Board Relations

serve as staff liaison to the Finance, Investment, and Audit committees of the museum Board of Trustees;

attend all museum board and board committee meetings, as needed, reporting on operational, advocacy and financial issues;

present the museum’s financials to board committees as well as the full Board of Trustees

QUALIFICATIONS:

The ideal candidate will possess the following:

a bachelor’s degree, with an MBA or master’s degree in accounting/finance preferred

a minimum of eight years of experience in a senior management role, with experience as a Director of Finance or CFO required; nonprofit, museum experience a plus

strong knowledge of corporate and/or nonprofit governance with significant experience interfacing with governing boards

strong leadership and management skills

effective communication, presentation, negotiation, and problem-solving skills

team-building skills with a collaborative management style

creative, conceptual, and analytical thinking, with sensitivity to both the artistic and business worlds

ability to forge and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of representatives of public and private organizations, board members, volunteers, vendors, museum staff, and the general public

COMPENSATION: Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include, but are not limited to, medical, dental and vision insurance, generous paid time off, 403(B) with employer match