Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships: Main Line Art Center

The Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships will be a key part of the Art Center’s leadership team. They will be responsible for the cultivation, management and solicitation of individual gifts, corporate funding and beneficial strategic partnerships. They will have proven success in grant writing and acquiring funds through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program (EITC). They will work with the Board and staff in order to meet the funding goals of the Art Center.
Essential duties and responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
Foundation, Corporate and Government Funding:
- Continually research opportunities for funding and develop annual grant calendar.
- Write targeted grants and reports for awarded grants in collaboration with Co-Directors.
- Handle all aspects of the Center’s participation in the EITC program including, but not limited to, renewal and solicitation of new EITC partners
- Solicit corporate support of programs and seek out beneficial partnerships
- Acquire sponsors for summer camp, events and community arts programs.
Individual Giving, Donor and Prospect Management:
- Develop goals and strategies for all fundraising campaigns.
- Develop and maintain a prospect portfolio to optimize fundraising opportunities.
- Develop and manage annual fund drive to broaden base of participation and raise levels of individual giving.
- Write solicitation and thank you letters.
- Work with the Board to develop major gift prospects and grow endowment opportunities.
- Develop and coordinate all fundraising events.
- Represent the organization at events and consistently seek networking opportunities.
- Manage internal donor lists in Art Center Canvas and ensure information is accurate and up to date.
- Track annual giving.
- Keep up-to-date and thorough records of grant solicitation, results and reports.
- Write annual report and prepare report for publication.
Event Rentals:
- Oversee event rental program including contracts, day-of event support, and new rental prospects.
Education/Experience:
- This is an onsite position.
- Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred.
- 7-10 years related experience.
- Proven experience soliciting major gifts and ability to write successful grants.
- Proven relationships with arts and culture donors in the tristate area.
- Proven experience with the EITC program and relationships with current participants preferred.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to interface effectively with Board, students, members and major donors are required.
- Night and weekend availability required as needed.