Development and Communications Manager: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Application Deadline: March 12, 2021

Salary Range: $52,000-$58,000 Annually

Neighborhood Gardens Trust

Development and Communications Manager

About Neighborhood Gardens Trust

The Neighborhood Gardens Trust (NGT) [link to www.ngtrust.org] secures, protects, and supports community gardens and shared open spaces to enhance the quality of life in Philadelphia neighborhoods. NGT is commited to creating a more equitable, healthy, and sustainable city through strategic garden acquisition led by a collaborative, lean staff. NGT currently owns and leases nearly 50 gardens and open spaces across Philadelphia, with the goal of preserving 70 gardens by 2022. NGT is an independent 501(c)3 organization that was founded in 1986. NGT positions are administered through partner the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Position Overview

The Development and Communications Manager reports to the NGT Executive Director and works to elevate and draw support for NGT’s mission through strategic communications and expanded development capacity. Recognizing that NGT’s communications/marketing position is also its fundraising position, the ideal candidate is a creative professional who can connect the dots between communications, fundraising, partnerships, and programming. We seek a candidate who can translate our work into exciting and useful messages and disseminate it to specific audiences through the best distribution channels with a high degree of creativity, initiative, drive, and partnership. This position will work in close collaboration with NGT’s staff and board to tell our story to current and potential donors, gardeners, stakeholders, the media, the public and to help cultivate and steward deeper relationships across our city and region in service of $500,000 annual fundraising goals.

Essential Functions

Work closely with NGT’s Executive Director and board of directors to build an active, engaged, and growing community of support and interest.

Build on NGT’s existing communications roadmap document to develop and implement a plan for consistent and effective engagement with donors, supporters, and stakeholders in alignment with our organizational strategic goals.

Help define and implement a two-tier donor benefits program consisting of leadership level Guardians of the Gardens ($1K) and Name TBD “Annual Friends” (all donors of up to $999)

Support Executive Director in managing the Guardians of the Gardens, and carry primary responsibility for the Name TBD “Annual Friends” portfolio.

Create and curate compelling written and graphic content for NGT communications and development efforts.

Maintain and expand NGT social media efforts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Write and edit monthly e-newsletters and other organizational communications.

Maintain website content and post updates using WordPress and by working with the website developer, and in close collaboration with the ED and Land Preservation Manager to ensure alignment of messaging with mission.

Develop and manage crowdfunding campaigns.

Produce development-related writing projects such as solicitations, cyclical appeals, acknowledgment letters, stewardship communications, grant applications and reports, and collateral materials.

Coordinate stewardship and public engagement events.

Maintain and update constituent records and collaborate with the ED to define and track prospect plans and budgeted goals.

Collaborate as liaison with PHS database management team to deliver regular reports that monitor NGT’s annual fundraising goals.

Experience, Education and Skills Required: