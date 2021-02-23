Director of Education Programs: The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute, the most visited museum in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, strives to be the world leader in promoting science and technology education and literacy through inspiring and engaging experiences that cultivate curiosity, critical thinking, and an understanding of the crucial role science plays in our lives.

At The Franklin Institute, we provide an environment that is as nurturing as it is dynamic. Our team-oriented approach allows for ample learning and career growth opportunities. We think you will find the Institute offers the ideal atmosphere in which to best use your skills and talents. We are eager for your input, ideas, and inspiration.

Position Description:

The Director of Education Programs will be responsible for all aspects of design, development, and implementation of education programs for informal and formal settings. The successful candidate will lead a team that collaborates with other departments across the organization. The successful candidate will play a lead role in the execution of on-site and digital education experiences for local, regional, and national contexts. The Director of Education Programs will also be responsible for:

Working collaboratively across The Franklin Institute to support the educational mission

Providing direction and set expectations for team projects and scope of work

Managing program evaluations

Overseeing department and project finances

Business planning and fundraising (e.g. grant writing)

Establishing and communicating expectations of staff, partners, budgets and timelines

Building and sustaining strategic partnerships

Serving as liaison with current project partners

Guiding program sustainability after grants end

Leading dissemination of findings through conferences, webinars, etc.

Building capacity for sustainable revenue models for professional development (PD) related projects and initiatives

Flexibility to assume duties as assigned related to education programming

Position Requirements

Master’s degree in science or education, Ph.D. preferred

At least 8-10 years of experience creating and leading sustainable education programs, Developing and disseminating content, and building and managing partnerships

Proven skills managing creative teams and large projects

Experience developing and implementing grant-seeded programs

Strong program management skills are essential

Benefits Information:

The Franklin Institute offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance and disability coverage. We also offer generation Paid Time Off, paid holidays, and numerous wellness program benefits.

The Franklin Institute is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, disability or protected veteran status.