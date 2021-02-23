Assistant Director of Professional Development: The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute, the most visited museum in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, strives to be the world leader in promoting science and technology education and literacy through inspiring and engaging experiences that cultivate curiosity, critical thinking, and an understanding of the crucial role science plays in our lives.

At The Franklin Institute, we provide an environment that is as nurturing as it is dynamic. Our team-oriented approach allows for ample learning and career growth opportunities. We think you will find the Institute offers the ideal atmosphere in which to best use your skills and talents. We are eager for your input, ideas, and inspiration.

Position Description:

The Assistant Director of Professional Development will be responsible for strategic oversight of professional development initiatives and partnerships with informal and formal organizations locally, regionally, and nationally. This position will also be responsible for the design of resources that support the execution of conferences, trainings, and webinars for local, regional, and national grant-seeded initiatives, in addition to processes related to technical assistance for trainers, educators, and other program participants. The candidate will work collaboratively with a team that supports the broader focus of education programming across The Franklin Institute. The Assistant Director of Professional Development will also be responsible for:

Assisting the Director of Education Programs in shaping vision and business strategies for professional development initiatives

Managing the professional development team to achieve deliverables including content development and trainings

Leading communications and partnership development with local, regional, and national organizations

Contributing to the evaluation and continuous improvement activities for all professional development initiatives

Overseeing project budgeting and reporting of program impact

Leading the design and execution of convening’s for partners and participants from formal and informal organizations representing local, regional, and national contexts

Leading the design and execution of web-based training and technical assistance webinars for partners and participants from formal and informal organizations representing local, regional, and national contexts

Managing development and dissemination of content and programmatic materials that may include educational resources, handbooks, presentation slides, program applications, and videos

Providing guidance for program technical assistance for partners and participants

Flexibility to assume duties as assigned related to educational programming.

Position Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in science or education, master’s degree preferred

Seven years’ experience developing and leading STEM resource development in informal settings

Seven years’ experience designing and leading professional development for formal and informal educators required; experience managing national network projects with museums, libraries, and/or out-of-school time organizations preferred

Excellent communications skills

Experience building and managing partnerships, program content development, and supporting grant writing.

Benefits Information:

The Franklin Institute offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance and disability coverage. We also offer generation Paid Time Off, paid holidays, and numerous wellness program benefits.

The Franklin Institute is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, disability or protected veteran status.