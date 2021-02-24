Program Manager: RHD CHOC

The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center (CHOC) is a homeless shelter for single adults that reside in Montgomery County PA. It is designed to offer short-term (approximately 3 months) safe shelter for individuals until affordable and appropriate housing can be located. The Program Manager works closely with the Program Director in upholding the standards of our programs. This position includes support to the program, supervision of front line staff, fiscal and administrative responsibilities. This position schedule is somewhat negotiable but an ideal schedule will be Sunday through Tuesday from 4PM-midnight and Wednesday & Thursday from 12-8pm. Some flexibility and on call availability is expected in order to meet the needs of the program.
Benefits
PTO: 17 Vacation Days, 7 Sick Days, 9 Holidays