Development Officer: Gemma Services

Gemma Services is seeking a full time, mission-focused, Development professional for the role of Development Officer on the fundraising and communications team. This position will report to the Chief Development Officer and will focus on grant writing and donor relations along with other responsibilities as noted below. Strong writing skills are essential.

Initiates and follows up with individual and foundation donor contacts; fosters attentive, relationships with all supporters via activities including preparing correspondence or conducting presentations, campus tours, and public speaking;

Performs research in order to ascertain appropriate funding sources; informs leadership staff of various funding opportunities and tracks grant and other funding opportunities and commitments, communicating as necessary within and outside of department to comply with requirements.

Prepares written funding requests and progress and final reports for submission to funding sources (individual, foundation, corporation, organization) with strict observance of due dates, in coordination with Chief Development Officer and program personnel as needed.

In close coordination with Chief Development Officer, following a Moves Management paradigm, grows individual donor relationships to increase charitable support for the agency.

Supports development and execution of agency development/ promotional materials, in collaboration with colleagues in the department and close coordination with the Chief Development officer. Materials may include internal and external newsletters, brochures, event materials, written appeals, email “blasts,” and press releases (includes writing, photography, and design input as requested).

Assists with planning and preparing for various fundraising special events.

Seeks and accepts gift-in-kind donations at Christmas and throughout the year on behalf of Gemma.

Participates in planning and attends evening and weekend activities as needed for development-related activities including volunteer engagement, congregation interactions, special events, or other.

Education/Training: A B.S. or B.A. degree in related field normally required; specialized fundraising/development education/training.

Skill(s): Proficient reading, writing, grammar, and mathematics skills; proficient interpersonal relations and communicative skills; thorough knowledge of fundraising/development processes, including preparing grant proposals; proficient PC skills including Microsoft Office software, as well as Raiser’s Edge; proficient ability utilizing web-based research resources; visual and auditory skills; ability to bend, stoop, reach, and lift items weighing 30 lbs. or less; valid driver’s license.

Experience: A minimum of three to five (3-5) years’ related experience normally required.