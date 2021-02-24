Development Director: ArtWell

Title: Development Director

Type: FT, Permanent

Salary: $56,000 – $62,000

Benefits: Generous vacation/PTO package with medical/dental and retirement plan

Application Deadline: February 15?, 2021

Start Date: (Negotiable/ASAP)

Application Instructions: Please submit your resume and cover letter (formatted as Word document or PDF) to hiring@theartwell.org and address to Susan Teegen, Executive Director. Any questions should be communicated in writing. No calls, please.

Description

ArtWell, an award-winning youth arts organization, is seeking an energetic, dynamic, and innovative Development Director to join their team. Over the past 20 years, ArtWell has worked with over 400 schools and community organizations to educate, inspire, and engage more than 38,000 K-12 students across the Greater Philadelphia region. ArtWell envisions a future where Philadelphia schools and neighborhoods are safe sanctuaries that nurture creativity and innovation; where arts and creativity are viewed as essential for learning, leading, and liberation and where youth of our city are equipped to thrive, dream, and lead, and are seen and heard as engaged citizens and creators of change.

The Development Director will provide strategic oversight for the organization’s resource development activities as they relate to ArtWell’s goals and objectives. They will also serve as a key thought leader in the ArtWell management team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successful fundraising and will be aligned with ArtWell’s core mission, vision and values and will be motivated to join a dynamic, collaborative hardworking team who support each other with passion and respect. Essential responsibilities of this position include:

Fundraising Strategy

● Create and implement an annual plan and calendar to support the organization’s fundraising and engagement goals in accordance with its mission, vision, and strategic goals

● Manage up to $700,000 in revenue from institutions and individuals

● Assist the Executive Director, staff, and Board of Directors in establishing fundraising vision and goals

Board Support

● Work with Executive Director and Board to expand engagement strategies and identify new opportunities for partnership and collaboration

● Provide regular development reporting

● Provide individual portfolio management and solicitation support

● Manage and provide direction to Board and volunteer committees

Grants Management

● Write, edit, and submit grant proposals and reports in collaboration with program staff

● Research and identify new institutional funding opportunities

● Manage relationships with foundation, corporate, community, and government entities

● Manage data collection and research for proposals and reports, including related stories with program staff and teaching artists

● Schedule and oversee program site visits with funders and teaching artists/program staff

Fundraising Event Management

● Plan and execute the details of all fundraising and cultivation events. Recent years have included:

○ ArtWell Awards (biennial)

○ ArtWell Festival (biennial)

○ Generosity 5K Run/Walk (annual)

○ Holiday Party (annual)

○ Other events as determined

Corporate Sponsorship

● Identify prospects for corporate support and plan solicitation strategy

● Reach out to corporate prospects to discuss grants or sponsorship support

● Manage corporate sponsors for major fundraising events

Individual Donor Cultivation

● Create individual donor cultivation strategy in collaboration with the Executive Director and Board Committees

● Create donor-facing materials (including program updates, solicitation letters, thank you cards)

● Plan and execute twice-yearly individual donor direct mail campaigns

● Work with Communications Director to manage and execute online giving initiatives and multi-channel solicitation strategy

Qualifications

● Bachelors required, Masters preferred

● Minimum 5-10 years of experience in development

● Inspires creativity, excitement, and action

● Organized and detail oriented

● Focused on seeing the “big picture” and creating high-level strategy

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

● An appreciation for creative problem solving, collaboration, self-awareness, and ongoing learning

● Proficiency in MS Office, Google Drive, and Salesforce desired