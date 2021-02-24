Controller: Independence Seaport Museum

Reports to: President and CEO

Description: The Controller is responsible for overall financial, personnel and risk management activities of the Museum. S/he works as part of the Museum’s leadership team and in cooperation with the Board of Port Wardens to ensure the financial health of the organization.

Qualifications:

• Minimum of BS in Finance or Accounting from an accredited institution is required.

• CPA preferred.

• Five years or more of progressive experience in accounting and business office procedures, preferably in a senior management role.

• High degree of computer literacy is essential. Proficiency in Blackbaud’s Financial Edge (or similar software), Raiser’s Edge (or similar software) and Microsoft Excel is preferred.

• Experience should include non-profit accounting, human resource administration, employee benefit plan administration, grant reporting, audit requirements and risk management.

Essential Duties:

Responsible for management of all the financial records and reporting of the Museum including financial forecasts, coordination of the budget and audit processes.

Oversees Assistant Controller and HR Manager for personnel and human resource related issues, including oversight of payroll, management of salary and fringe benefits plans.

Develops policies, systems and procedures pertaining to finance and personnel management.

Manages the Museum’s commercial insurance policies and reviews contracts and other legal matters.

Financial:

Analyze and present financial reports in an accurate and timely manner; clearly and effectively communicate monthly and annual financial statements to senior management, the Board of Port Wardens, and department leaders.

Manages cash flow and forecasts upcoming cash needs; coordinates endowment withdrawals with the third-party custodian as necessary.

Coordinates and leads the preparation of the annual budget; tracks departmental budget variances on an ongoing basis and works with department managers regarding variances.

Prepares financial forecasts and special grant or donor reporting as necessary.

Authorizes check payments for vendors and payroll.

Maintains internal control systems throughout the Museum.

Coordinates and leads the annual financial audit process with external audit firm.

Maintains banking and vendor relationships.

Supervises the Assistant Controller/HR Manager.

Human Resources:

Provides overall leadership and guidance to the HR function, including direct supervision of the Assistant Controller/HR Manager.

Works closely with senior leadership and the HR function to develop and manage the organization’s staffing levels and salary budget.

Evaluates and oversees all employee benefit plans and programs to provide competitive and cost effective packages for employees.

Risk Management:

Manages the Museum’s commercial insurance policies including liability, fine arts, marine, building and workers’ compensation.

Oversees annual insurance renewals working with third-party broker to ensure adequate coverage and cost effectiveness.

Works with legal counsel to manage complaints or incidents and to proactively avoid incidents.

Oversees the organization’s safety committee to ensure compliance with state certification requirements.

Oversees the Facilities management team to ensure the building is adequately maintained and meets health and safety standards, and to develop and monitor the capital budget and maintenance needs.

Tax Filing:

Coordinates and leads the preparation of the organization’s annual Form 990 and BCO-10 filing process with external audit firm

Coordinates and leads the 1099 reporting process, as well as all other necessary tax returns and registrations filed in accordance with the IRS, federal, state and other regulatory agencies.

The Independence Seaport Museum is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity, inclusion, and equity as matters of fairness and effectiveness. We are committed to hiring and retaining a staff that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve, fostering an inclusive working environment where staff of all backgrounds feel welcomed and engaged in our mission. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

Independence Seaport Museum deepens the appreciation, understanding and experience of the Philadelphia region’s waterways through history, science, art and community. For more information, please visit www.phillyseaport.org.

Hours: Full Time; occasional weekend and evening hours required. At this time Museum staff is working remotely.

Compensation: Exempt position; competitive salary, excellent benefits; commensurate with experience

Location: Independence Seaport Museum is located on Penn’s Landing at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106. The Museum is easily accessible by public transportation and nearby parking.