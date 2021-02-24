Program Manager: Norristown Hospitality Center

PROGRAM MANAGER
S/he will ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of all operations within the Day Shelter. The Program Manager will oversee a team of Case Managers and manage county relationships, and ensure meaningful case management services and on-site activities are offered to guests.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Under the supervision of the Executive Director, in cooperation with shelter staff and volunteers, responsibilities include the following:
- Provide oversight of the daily operation of Norristown Hospitality Center;
- Assist the Director in Recruiting, hiring, training and supervising program staff and volunteers within the guidelines of The Hospitality Center personnel policies;
- Coordinate and supervise client caseload and daily client needs;
- Coordinate and approve work schedules and timesheets;
- Organize and prepare bi-weekly staff meetings;
- Provide client management , back-up support to case managers as needed.
- Operate the programs within contract limitations and compile reports as required by funders;
- Approve normal operating and petty cash expenditures within the program budget;
- Participate in self-evaluation and program evaluation to better respond to client/community needs;
- Develop and maintain on-going working relationships with other community agencies;
- Work in coordination with the Director to provide leadership development and in-service training for staff and volunteers;
- Attend and inter-agency meetings
- Ensure that data is collected and input into appropriate systems
- Support property management in the areas of health and safety
- Identify systemic problems in program and administrative domains, guiding staff toward developing a plan of action that addresses the problem and documents the solution in the form of program policy.
- Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree with a minimum 2 years managerial experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience, preferably in a non-profit agency that serves homeless individuals
- Knowledge of working with people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental illness
- Developed skills in crisis intervention;
- Proficient using all Microsoft Office programs.
- Experience with program management and staff supervision;
- Experience with non-profit, community-based agencies;
- Good working knowledge of social service agencies, including the government help system
- Ability to be self-motivated and work as part of a team
WORK ENVIRONMENT
- May/Will necessitate working in busy and loud environments depending on position
- May need to bend, stoop, twist and sit throughout the day
- Regularly required to sit, stand, bend; occasionally lift or carry up to 35 lbs.
RESPONSIBILITIES COMMON TO ALL AGENCY EMPLOYEES
- Maintain a safe work environment and confidentiality at all times
- Be proactive, creative, and flexible in determining, evaluating, researching, and resolving issues
- Organize and prioritize multiple activities to meet all external and internal deadlines
- Maintain professional demeanor that reflects positively on the agency
- Demonstrate respect and courtesy toward others
- Able to thrive in a work environment emphasizing teamwork and collaboration
- Respond in a timely manner in all aspects of communication
- Work with minimum supervision
- Perform other duties as assigned
· Schedule: Monday – Friday (8:00am – 4:00pm)
· Employer Paid Benefits available