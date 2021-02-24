Donate to NELI »

Program Manager: Norristown Hospitality Center

Posted February 24th, 2021 at 12:29 pm.

PROGRAM MANAGER

S/he will ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of all operations within the Day Shelter. The Program Manager will oversee a team of  Case Managers and manage county relationships, and ensure meaningful case management services and on-site activities are offered to guests.

RESPONSIBILITIES: 

Under the supervision of the  Executive Director, in cooperation with shelter staff and volunteers, responsibilities include the following:

  • Provide oversight of the daily operation of  Norristown Hospitality Center;
  • Assist the Director in Recruiting, hiring, training and supervising program staff and volunteers within the guidelines of The Hospitality Center personnel policies;
  • Coordinate and supervise client caseload and daily client needs;
  • Coordinate and approve work schedules and timesheets;
  • Organize and prepare bi-weekly staff meetings;
  • Provide client management , back-up support to case managers as needed.
  • Operate the programs within contract limitations and compile reports as required by funders;
  • Approve normal operating and petty cash expenditures within the program budget;
  • Participate in self-evaluation and program evaluation to better respond to client/community needs;
  • Develop and maintain on-going working relationships with other community agencies;
  • Work in coordination with the Director to provide leadership development and in-service training for staff and volunteers;
  • Attend and inter-agency meetings
  • Ensure that data is collected and input into appropriate systems
  • Support property management in the areas of health and  safety
  • Identify systemic problems in program and administrative domains, guiding staff toward developing a plan of action that addresses the problem and documents the solution in the form of program policy.
  • Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree with a minimum 2 years managerial experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience, preferably in a non-profit agency that serves homeless individuals
  • Knowledge of working with people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental illness
  • Developed skills in crisis intervention;
  • Proficient using all Microsoft Office programs.
  • Experience with program management and staff supervision;
  • Experience with non-profit, community-based agencies;
  • Good working knowledge of social service agencies, including the government help system
  • Ability to be self-motivated and work as part of a team

WORK ENVIRONMENT

  • May/Will necessitate working in busy and loud environments depending on position
  • May need to bend, stoop, twist and sit throughout the day
  • Regularly required to sit, stand, bend; occasionally lift or carry up to 35 lbs.

RESPONSIBILITIES COMMON TO ALL AGENCY EMPLOYEES

  • Maintain a safe work environment and confidentiality at all times
  • Be proactive, creative, and flexible in determining, evaluating, researching, and resolving issues
  • Organize and prioritize multiple activities to meet all external and internal deadlines
  • Maintain professional demeanor that reflects positively on the agency
  • Demonstrate respect and courtesy toward others
  • Able to thrive in a work environment emphasizing teamwork and collaboration
  • Respond in a timely manner in all aspects of communication
  • Work with minimum supervision
  • Perform other duties as assigned

·       Schedule: Monday – Friday  (8:00am – 4:00pm)

·       Employer Paid Benefits available

Benefits

Health benefits Included

Eight Federal Holidays

3 weeks of PTO

Apply

Filed under: Management Level by Margie DuBrow

Comments are closed.