Director of Lending: Women’s Opportunity Resource Center

Company Summary:

Established in 1993, the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center (WORC) is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit financial organization headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. WORC was Philadelphia’s first microenterprise program for low-income people and one of the first in the nation. WORC promotes social and economic self-sufficiency primarily for women, minorities, and dislocated workers. WORC and its subsidiary company, the Economic Opportunities Fund (EOF), are certified Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which provide a wide range of financial products (micro-and small business loans). WORC is also an approved SBA micro lender and SBA Community Advantage (7A) lender.

To learn more about WORC, visit: www.worc-pa.com

Position Summary:

WORC’s current three-year strategic plan includes significant growth in WORC’s market base and a near doubling in lending volume. Under the direction of the President and the strategic operating support of the COO, the Director of Lending will manage all local lending activity, as well as a small team of small business community loan officers. Our ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge of small business lending, SBA loan programs, and excellent people management skills. This is a “roll up your sleeves” working lender-manager position, which requires an entrepreneurial approach and strong business development skills. The Director of Lending will ensure all lending programs operate ethically and consistent with the mission and values of WORC. He/she must be committed to meeting the needs of undeserved markets and have a passion for providing services to a diverse population, including refugees and immigrants.

Core Responsibilities:

Business Development (25%)

Cultivate and develop strong relationships in the community and with aligned community partners

Develop and guide potential borrowers through the application process and underwriting process, ensuring application packages are complete and timely.

Identify borrower and product opportunities where WORC’s capital is most needed and fits within our capabilities and impact objectives.

Small Business and Commercial Lending (50%)

Manage and grow all direct lending programs, including Small Business Administration (SBA) programs, meeting all annual lending goals, profitability targets, and loan loss requirements within WORC guidelines.

Determine borrowing needs and propose appropriate loan structures.

Determine repayment capacity by analyzing historical business and personal financial statements, as well as by creating financial projections, including traditional and global UCA cash flows.

Conduct due diligence and risk analysis, underwriting, structuring, and negotiating of financing requests, in accordance with all WORC’s credit policy and guidelines.

Present loan package to Loan Committee for approval and work with Loan Administration and borrowers to effectively close and secure loans.

Monitor, manage, and report on all key loan portfolio quality and performance measurements. Ensure compliance with all portfolio policy standards and implement effective credit risk rating processes.

Manage all loan-related grant and contract-based program deliverables.

Team Management & Strategy (25%)

Manage and develop a small team of community lending officers, helping to set business goals, personal goals, and team development goals.

Partner with the Loan Administration team and COO to ensure strong loan performance, loan monitoring practices, and high-quality customer service.

Develop new loan products and processes to better serve small business entrepreneurs and contribute to WORC lending and strategy development.

Contribute to loan process improvement, with the goal of increasing clarity and efficiency. Identify opportunities to incorporate industry best practices, draft proposed process and policy changes, and help document then train staff.

Participate in corporate strategic planning sessions and regular senior management meetings.

Qualifications: