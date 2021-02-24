Director of Mural Operations: Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the largest public art initiative of its kind, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 30 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating nearly 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges of understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, and public art preservation. Popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts’ iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the “City of Murals.”

Mural Arts seeks a Director of Mural Operations. This individual is essential to the execution of the day-to-day operations of the organization. They are responsible for overseeing the ongoing maintenance of the collection and the lots, gardens, and parks they overlook; supervising the City of Philadelphia labor crew tasked with carrying out site preparation and mural maintenance; developing and managing vendor contracts and relationships. Lead, manage, and staff the Mural Operations team to efficiently and safely ensure that each mural’s artistic vision is realized and maintained for the long-term. Carefully assesses all potential mural sites, evaluating the conditions and helping Project Managers estimate and understand the cost of what needs to happen to prepare the sites. The Director of Operations, coordinates with internal team members and contractors to insure the timely completion of high-quality murals. Continually research, evaluate and field-test new products and techniques to improve the look, ease of implementation, and longevity of the murals and train staff on their application. This individual prepares and is accountable for the design and execution of detailed project plans with clear timeframes.

Mural Arts seeks candidates who value and demonstrate the following core competencies: committed problem solving, deep thinking & fearless creation, inquisitive learning, thoughtful communication, mindful collaboration, personal accountability, and a commitment to actively prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

This is a full-time City of Philadelphia paid position and reports to the Chief Operating Officer at Mural Arts.

Specific Responsibilities:

· Direct, organize and monitor operations and on-site production of 100+ public art projects annually.

· Oversee all aspects of contract management for wall preparation and cleaning, landscape needs, structural repairs, and project-specific installation requirements.

· Manage maintenance and clean-up for the entire collection of murals (3500+).

· Establish and implement operations policies, protocols, and procedures to ensure projects are installed safely and efficiently, liability is limited, and ongoing maintenance is proactive and low-intervention

· Supervise a department of 5 laborers, and work regularly and closely with staff, Executive Team, program directors, and project managers.

· Direct inventory of over $3,000,000 in supplies and equipment annually, and departmental budget of approx. $45,000 each fiscal year.

· The ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, independently, and efficiently with numerous deadlines.

· Coordinate multi-stakeholder relationships with parties, including project managers, businesses, community groups, and members, local government, artists, suppliers, and contractors.

· Manage fleet of seven City of Philadelphia vehicles; parking, maintenance, and repair scheduling

· Serve as liaison between city government and city employees on MAP staff.

· This position requires a significant amount of lifting, carrying, moving heavy equipment, using a ladder regularly, and painting equipment.

· Occasionally provide consulting services to public art organizations across the country through the Mural Arts Institute.

The successful candidate will possess:

· Exceptional attention to detail

· Organized and methodical approach to work

· Strong analytical abilities and commitment to problem-solving

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

· Ability to work collaboratively to meet departmental goals

· Management skills

· Resident of the City of Philadelphia

· HS or equivalent and 3-5 years of experience in construction or a related field.

· A basic knowledge of masonry, carpentry, scaffold erection, color mixing, general artistic skills/ knowledge a plus

· Valid Driver’s License and the ability to drive City of Philadelphia vehicles.

· The ability to work at heights, general painting / artistic skills

The City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program is pleased to offer a competitive and comprehensive health and dental benefits package. The salary is 54,000 annually.