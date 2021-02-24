President: Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

About the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance (the Alliance) leads, strengthens, and amplifies the voices of more than 400 member organizations who generate over $4.1 billion in economic impact for the region. Its members, as well as the cultural community as a whole, count on the Alliance for leadership in policy and community engagement through advocacy initiatives; signature research reports on the health and growth of the sector; grantmaking in partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts; robust professional development and membership services; and marketing and audience development through its consumer marketing programs, Phillyfunguide.com and Funsavers.

The arts and culture sector makes Philadelphia a world-class city and makes the region one of the most exciting creative destinations in the country. The Alliance works on behalf of that sector with a deep belief in the power of arts and culture to ignite creativity, inspire people, and foster a healthy region.

The area’s cultural organizations, artists, and proud history of creative expression are a crucial part of its identity, vitality, and economic growth. As a membership and service organization working on behalf of this sector, the Alliance believes in supporting the growth of arts organizations and their audiences; working to keep the arts in schools; preserving the region’s diverse cultural activities; and empowering community arts and cultural organizations to make a difference in the area’s neighborhoods.

Since 1972, the Alliance has played a key role in ensuring the health and vitality of arts and culture in Greater Philadelphia. In 1991, it helped establish the Philadelphia Cultural Fund. In 2008, it worked to re-establish a stronger Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy. In 2009, the Alliance led the successful statewide battle to defeat the proposed “arts tax,” and in 2014, successfully advocated for increasing the budget for the Philadelphia Cultural Fund grantmaking programs, including restoring Youth Arts Enrichment Grants to provide project support for arts-education programs serving K-12 students in the School District of Philadelphia.

For more information on the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, please visit the website.

The Opportunity

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance seeks a President who will help develop and articulate a compelling vision and roadmap for both the Alliance and the cultural sector as a whole, and who will champion this vision with stakeholders and constituencies at the local and national levels. The President will be a dynamic, forward-thinking, collaborative leader who will help redefine and cultivate the Alliance’s role as the key advocate and representative on behalf of the cultural sector. They will be the central architect of the pathway forward into the next decade and will garner the respect of all stakeholders within the Greater Philadelphia arts and culture community.

The President reports to and works in partnership with the Board of Directors of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, comprising 28 (including two ex-officio) community and cultural leaders. The President is responsible for developing and managing a staff of 13 through the following direct reports: The Chief Officer for Finance and Administration, the Vice President of Audience Engagement, and the Vice President of Development. The President will also manage the Alliance’s $2.2 million operating budget; the organization’s fiscal year extends from July 1 through the following June 30.

The cultural sector is currently in the midst of significant change, in response to economic pressures as well as to calls for equity, access, and justice. The Alliance has the opportunity to play a leadership role in this crucial transformation. This position represents a career-defining opportunity for the successful candidate.

Specific Duties

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance’s President serves as a thought leader in shaping the Alliance’s mission and strategies; effectively implements its policies, plans, and programs; resourcefully and efficiently administers its operations and finances; strategically connects with relevant individuals and groups on behalf of the Alliance; and actively promotes Greater Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector. The President works closely with the Board of Directors and its committees, with the following specific responsibilities:

Mission & Strategic Planning

Work with the Board of Directors to assess the needs of the Alliance and cultural sector, re-affirm the mission, define where the Alliance can be the most effective, and chart a strategic course for the organization to implement programs and actions that advance the vision and mission.

Collaborate with the Board of Directors to develop and implement a new strategic plan that strengthens the Alliance’s fundamental goals. Allocate the organization’s resources to reflect the strategic priorities and implement activities specified in the long-range plan.

Lead and manage the Alliance staff to execute on goals established by the strategic plan and to deliver mission-focused outcomes and programs.

The Alliance’s Public Presence and Advocacy

Increase the visibility of Greater Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector as a key to regional growth and position the Alliance as the central voice for the sector. Represent the Alliance to legislative bodies, at public events, and in discussions with other organizations by attending meetings, providing testimony, and serving on boards, committees, and task forces as appropriate.

Mission & Strategic Planning

· Work at local, state, and national levels to recommend and advocate for policies that develop and sustain the region’s cultural sector.

· Develop effective working relationships with cultural organizations, community leaders, government agencies, elected officials, the business community, grant makers and other funders, and others to promote community support for arts and culture.

· Promote the Alliance and the sector and raise its visibility through written articles and personal presentations on radio, television, with all appropriate social media, and at conferences and relevant community events.

Board Engagement

· Activate and coordinate the work of all Board committees, task forces, and staff in support of the mission and long-range plan. Work with the Board to support nominations and other Board activities.

· Advise the Board in a thought-leader capacity on sector-impacting opportunities and challenges.

· Keep the Board and other constituency groups informed of local issues, trends, events, and best practices of significance to member organizations, as well as relevant national policies.

Membership Services

· Evaluate existing programs and services to ensure that they support the mission of the Alliance and the growth and continued success of its members at both an institutional and aggregate level; develop and implement new programs and services, as needed.

· Assess and update all current policies, programs, and services to ensure that they accurately reflect and effectively serve the diversity of the Alliance’s varied membership and the region’s cultural community.

Organizational and Administrative Management

· Oversee financial management and control of the Alliance to evolve our revenue model and ensure continued fiscal health and stability. Recommend an annual operating plan and budget for Board approval, and prudently manage organization resources within budget guidelines.

· Review activity reports and financial statements to determine progress and status in attaining objectives, and revise objectives and plans in accordance with current conditions.

· Oversee fundraising planning and implementation, including identifying resource requirements; researching funding sources; and establishing strategies to approach funders, submit proposals, and administer fundraising records and documentation.

· Provide leadership to strengthen and empower the newly-combined DEI Affinity Group and Board DEI Subcommittee.

· Develop and oversee “umbrella” marketing strategies that advance the agenda of Greater Philadelphia’s cultural sector.

· Evaluate, engage, motivate, and develop staff to ensure the organization’s capacity to fulfill its goals and objectives.

Candidate Profile

As chief executive and the primary individual entrusted with maintaining the public image of the Alliance, the President must be a bold leader, big thinker, and thoughtful catalyst who can set the course of the organization and implement action toward impact. The strongest individuals will demonstrate integrity, a collaborative spirit with a can-do attitude, and the administrative and leadership track record to position the Alliance for the future. Candidates should bring a breadth of knowledge of the nonprofit cultural sector, combined with an appreciation of the organizational dynamics of a diverse membership organization. The successful candidate will be a tested leader who has succeeded in a dynamic, mission-driven environment within a changing landscape.

Compensation & Benefits

The salary range for this position is $145,000 to $160,000 and will be commensurate with experience.

Contact

Naree Viner, Andrew Wheeler, and Tenley Bank of Koya Partners and Diversified Search have been exclusively retained for this search. To express your interest in this role please submit your materials here or email Tenley directly at tbank@koyapartners.com. All inquiries and discussions will be considered strictly confidential.

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages applications from people of color, persons with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ+ applicants.

About Koya Partners

Koya Partners, a member of the Diversified Search Group, is a leading executive search and strategic advising firm dedicated to connecting exceptionally talented people with mission-driven clients. Our founding philosophy—The Right Person in the Right Place Can Change the World—guides our work as we partner with nonprofits & NGOs, institutions of higher education, responsible businesses, and social enterprises in local communities and around the world.

At Koya, we don’t just accept difference—we celebrate it, support it, and thrive on it for the benefit of our team, our clients, and the communities we serve.

For more information about Koya Partners, visit www.koyapartners.com.