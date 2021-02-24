Program Manager: Rebuilding Together Philadelphia

Rebuilding Together Philadelphia (RTP) is a non-profit that revitalizes communities by transforming vulnerable houses into safe, healthy, and energy-efficient homes. RTP brings volunteers and communities together to repair homes and improve lives. Each year, RTP and more than 1,000 volunteers provide free safe and healthy home repairs for 100+ homeowners.

The Program Manager will report to the Director of Operations and will be responsible for implementing one Block Build each year as well as one or more of our scattered-site repair programs. Our Block Build program focuses on three neighborhoods each year. The culmination of our work in each neighborhood is a two-day Block Build event where hundreds of volunteers work alongside staff and homeowners to provide repairs in 10-15 homes. All repairs focus on providing safe and healthy home repairs for low-wealth and working-class homeowners.

An ideal Program Manager will have a mix of construction and project management experience that provides them with the skills necessary to conduct home evaluations, manage home repair projects, and complete compliance and reporting requirements for their programs. We estimate that the Program Manager will spend 70% of their time in the office managing work scopes, coordinating with community partners, scheduling and tracking work, etc. The remaining 30% of their time will be spent in the field conducting home evaluations, meeting with homeowners and contractors, completing final inspections, etc.

RTP embraces diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.

Please Note: The full job description can be found in both English and Spanish at https://www.rebuildingphilly.org/careers.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Supervise and provide work direction for RTP’s Program Coordinator, who will assist with some of the client intake, program compliance, and program coordination required for the Block Build and Scattered Site programs.

• Conduct home evaluations at each property to identify needed repairs and assess suitability for the Block Build or Scattered Site program.

• Organize and track all necessary paperwork (work scopes, invoices, receipts, homeowner agreements and surveys, etc.) for each house where they are working.

• Manage all reporting requirements and grant compliance for each of the programs they are managing.

• Manage and stay within limits of construction budget across their programs.

• Assist with additional home evaluations each year for other RTP programs and partners.

• Assist the Operations Team with Block Build days three times per year.

SKILLS

Required

• Fluency in both English and Spanish

• High school diploma or GED required.

• Strong communication, planning and organizational skills

• Construction or home repair experience sufficient to conduct home evaluations, identify needed repairs, and manage contractors, staff and volunteers who will complete the repairs.

• Comfort working in an office environment that requires regular use of e-mail, shared calendars, shared network drives, and a client database.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

• Able to work occasional evenings or weekends.

• Able to work long hours on rebuilding days (several throughout the year).

• Experienced driver with current license and access to a reliable vehicle that can be used for work-related travel around Philadelphia.

Preferred

• College degree preferred.

• Prior experience working with volunteers.

• Prior experience managing contractors or overseeing a construction budget.

• Prior experience with project management and grant reporting.

• Prior knowledge or familiarity with safe and healthy housing or building science.

SALARY/BENEFITS

$50,000 to 54,000, depending on experience. Employees receive health care, life insurance, short-term disability and retirement benefits. Flexible hours but must work some weekend days. Generous paid-time off. Commitment to supporting professional development and avenues of growth within the organization for all staff.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: February 28, 2021, however, applications will be considered on a rolling basis until the position is filled. To apply, please email resume and cover letter to Brandon Alcorn, balcorn@rebuildingphilly.org. Include “Program Manager” in your subject line. No phone calls please.