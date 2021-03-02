Case Manager (KHMER Fluency): Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia

Part-Time | Non-Exempt | 20 Hours Per Week
$13.75 – $15.00 (pending experience)
Supervisor: ED
About the Organization: The Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia (CAGP) is the city’s foundation of social, health, and educational or Cambodian and Cambodian Americans for over forty years. With two facilities located in North Philadelphia and South Philadelphia, CAGP has provided programs and services for thousands of community members and hundreds of families since 1979. Our team reflects the community we serve and is matched with a wealth of experiences and knowledge to effectively support the needs of immigrants and refugees. Our programs address the intersectional identities and disparities within our Cambodian and Southeast Asian communities.
Position & Program Summary Family Support Services is responsible for providing case management social services, benefits screening, providing direct services surrounding health resources, and meeting impact goals that directly serve families from low-income, immigrant,and refugee neighborhoods. Develop health & wellness and civic educational workshops and webinars to community members.
A. Direct Service:
- Fluent in the Khmer Language with the ability to speak, read, write, and type comfortably between Khmer and English.
- Provide social services, benefits screenings, and needs assessment.
- Assist and guide clients with benefits application and enrollment.
- Assist with new enrollment or maintain enrollment of health insurance.
- Manage case notes after conducting services.
- Translate and interpret client documents, paperwork, or applications.
- Share information on various resources and programs.
- Offer off-site interpretation services based on program funding.
- Represent the organization for COVID-19 vaccination meetings with partner organizations and agencies.
- Assist with video, audio, and print outreach activities and efforts surrounding COVID-19 vaccination education and outreach.
- Actively participate in the Cambodian COVID-19 Vaccination Response Network.
B. Outreach & Engagement:
- Coordinate community activities on social services, health & wellness, and civic engagement.
- Participate in partnership meetings representing the organization and community.
- Outreach to current clients and members about community events.
- Support outreach and engagement initiatives.
C. Reporting:
- Provide documents, data, and mandatory program reports to be submitted in a timely matter to funders.
- Create and administer forms and surveys to evaluate services and programs.
- Manage case notes, sensitive records, and demographic information of clients.
- Manage database of clients.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum Bachelor/Associate Degree in sociology, human services, psychology, health and human development,or related fields OR
- Minimum 2 years experience providing social services.
- Fluent in English and Khmer language.
- Ability to maintain client confidentiality.
- Self-motivated with taking the initiative in planning and completing task.
- Ability to commute.
- Flexibility to work evenings and weekends.
- Must be welcoming and respectful to clients and members.
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to carry out multiple tasks.
- Ability to be flexible and adaptable in various work environments.
- Exceptional public speaking skills and interpersonal relationship support.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Drive
Interested Applicants: Please email your cover letter and resume to Sarun Chan, Executive Director sarun@cagp.org