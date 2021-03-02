Refugee Legacies Program Manager: Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia

Part-Time Position (20 hrs./week)

The Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia (CAGP) has provided programs and services for the Cambodian, immigrant, and refugee community for over forty years. As a multiservice organization addressing social barriers and disparities for our underserved and underrepresented community, we have been at the forefront of lifting community voices, innovating social services to meet their needs, and strengthening partnerships with agencies across the city and country to increase diversity, equity, inclusion for all communities.

The Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia’s Refugee Legacies: Community-Driven Education Initiative will advocate and provide literacy-focused enrichments and educational opportunities to English-language learner (ELL) children, grades Pre-K through 6, of South Philadelphia’s refugee and immigrant communities, paired with complementary instruction and support to parents to aid them in supporting their children’s learning at home.

The Refugee Legacies Project Manager will have the dynamic role of spearheading the Refugee Legacies: Community-Driven Education Initiative and will strive to be the convener between our community, neighborhood schools, organization partners, and CAGP.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Will be responsible for designing and implementing monthly Live and On-Demand (pre-recorded) Family Enrichment webinars, working collaboratively with Children & Youth Development Director to create content and Civic & Digital Media Cultivator for production;

Providing culturally-sensitive and responsive support to our families related to school enrollment, program registration, and referring supplemental support to Family Support Services;

Represent CAGP at community meetings, convenings, and events;

Build relationships with local neighborhood schools and local organizations -gaining an understanding of school and community contexts, and disseminate information on CAGP programs and services where applicable;

Work alongside with Child Development Group Leader on online literacy enrichment afterschool program to facilitate educational activities and providing learning support;

Participate in necessary professional developments, reading educational materials, and strengthening their understanding of the Philadelphia school system and relationship with the School District.

The Program Manager and Child Development Group Leader will implement a responsive work plan incorporating community voices from initial surveys, and adapting to ongoing feedback and further changes required during the pandemic.

Contribute to existing CAGP initiatives when the opportunity arises and roles fits; and

On a bi-monthly basis or quarterly basis, the Project Manager will convene the whole team to discuss updates.

Skills and Experience

New hires will be required to obtain up-to-date PA Background Check, Child Abuse Clearance and FBI Clearance

Bilingual language skills in Khmer, Lao, Vietnamese, Nepali, Spanish or Mandarin Chinese a plus, not required

CPR, AED, First Aid, and/or Lifeguard certified is a plus, training is provided

Experience with urban settings and diverse populations

Experience with immigrant and/or refugee populations

Experience with teaching and lesson planning or following a curriculum

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Familiar with using Google Suites and Microsoft software

Tentative Work Schedule (20 hours/week)

Children & Youth Development Program (10 hours/week) Online afterschool program Family Enrichment Webinars Liaisons to schools, education organizations, and partners

Civic & Digital Media

Family Support Services

You may be requested to work additional hours and will be compensated accordingly

Compensation: $13.75 to $15 per hour, based on experience.

Timeframe: March 2021 to October 2021 | 560 total hours

Email resume and cover letter to Rex Yin at rex@cagp.org and Sarun Chan at sarun@cagp.org