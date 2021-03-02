Development and Communications Manager: Neighborhood Gardens Trust

The Development and Communications Manager works to elevate and draw support for NGT’s mission through strategic communications and expanded development capacity. Recognizing that NGT’s communications/marketing position is also its fundraising position, the ideal candidate is a creative professional who can connect the dots between communications, fundraising, partnerships, and programming. We seek a candidate who can translate our work into exciting and useful messages and disseminate it to specific audiences through the best distribution channels with a high degree of creativity, initiative, drive, and partnership. This position will work in close collaboration with NGT’s staff and board to tell our story to current and potential donors, gardeners, stakeholders, the media, the public and to help cultivate and steward deeper relationships across our city and region in service of $500,000 annual fundraising goals.
About Us
The Neighborhood Gardens Trust (NGT) secures, protects, and supports community gardens and shared open spaces to enhance the quality of life in Philadelphia neighborhoods. NGT is committed to creating a more equitable, healthy, and sustainable city through strategic garden acquisition led by a collaborative, lean staff. NGT currently owns and leases nearly 50 gardens and open spaces across Philadelphia, with the goal of preserving 70 gardens by 2022. NGT is an independent 501(c)3 organization that was founded in 1986. NGT positions are administered through our partner the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.
Apply for this job
For more info and to apply go to: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=df9f4474-51bf-4d5c-ba2d-f8c1edc1e317&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=405106&source=CC2&lang=en_US