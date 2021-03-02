Public Programs Manager: Friends of the Rail Park

FRIENDS OF THE RAIL PARK

PUBLIC PROGRAMS MANAGER

About the Friend of the Rail Park

Friends of the Rail Park (FRP) is the 501(c)3 organization working to make the 3 mile vision for the Rail Park a reality through cross-sector partnerships and community collaboration. For more about FRP, check out therailpark.org.

About the Public Programs Manager Position

The Public Programs Manager will collaborate with a wide range of people to create programs and experiences that explore, translate and bolster FRP’s vision, mission and values to a diversity of audiences and interest groups. More specifically, the Manager will

lead FRP’s 2021 public programs, which includes two key projects: 1) the creation, launch, and content development of the Rail Park Digital Hub, a digital archive and cultural asset map of the 10+ neighborhoods that the Rail Park vision transverses; 2) the intergenerational Parks for Chinatown + Rail Park Youth Ambassador program, focused on Phase One of the Rail Park and supporting the multifaceted communities and networks that surround it.

This is a ten month contract position, with possibility for extension.

Reports to: Executive Director

Our Ideal Candidate is

Part creative director, part community organizer, and well networked in Philadelphia

Sets ambitious goals and gets things done And has 4-6 years experience building and managing programs.

What You Will Accomplish

Working with the Executive Director, assemble and manage a team of storytellers, journalists, ecologists, artists, and resident leaders, to design and implement community engagement activities across a variety of themes, topics and interest areas relevant to the Rail Park

Work with FRP Communications Manager to align engagement and communications strategies with organizational priorities and opportunities Coordinate occasional Rail Park installations and rentals in partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and other partners as needed.

What We’ll Look For

Project management experience coordinating complex projects with many moving parts

Sound judgment and integrity with discretion in handling sensitive information

Compensation

Commensurate with experience. This is a project-based, contract position and does not include benefits.

