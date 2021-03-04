President: Campus Philly

ORGANIZATIONAL BACKGROUND

Incorporated in 2004, Campus Philly is a 501(c)(3) non-profit economic development organization fueling economic growth by encouraging college students to study, explore, live and work in the Greater Philadelphia tri-state region. Campus Philly’s role in the region’s economic development strategy is structured around three programmatic areas: ATTRACTING students to Greater Philadelphia schools from regional, national and international sources; ENGAGING the robust student population in the local lifestyle and community through events and media strategies; and EMPLOYING students with area employers through internships and jobs to grow the region’s college educated workforce. The mission is a collaboration of local, state, and federal governments, 15 colleges and universities, private sector companies, and foundations. The organization is a key partner in the region’s comprehensive educational attainment strategy.

Position Summary

The President is responsible for providing the leadership, vision and direction to support the growth and development of Campus Philly. Supervising a staff of 8, including 3 direct reports (VP of Partnerships, VP of Student Engagement, and a part-time operations manager), the President is responsible for Campus Philly’s programs, services, materials and products and ensures the smooth and efficient operation of the organization within the approved budget. The President represents Campus Philly to the public, leads organizational development and strategic planning, optimizes financial performance, builds donor and partner relationships, oversees personnel, and impacts public policy.

The Board is seeking an energetic, hands-on individual who is capable of leading the organization to a new level of fund development and relationship building. This leadership position will collaboratively create a strategic plan, will organize the resources necessary for implementation and will lead the execution of a number of fundraising efforts. The President will attract, cultivate, and work with a dynamic coalition of higher education, business, government, foundation, and civic leadership in support of Campus Philly.

The compensation for this position will be in the range of $110,000 – $130,000, depending on skills, education and experience, and does not include the limited opportunity for an incentive compensation plan that will be created with the President’s input. The organization also offers a SIMPLE IRA with employer contributions and a student loan repayment program, covers 90% of health insurance premium, 100% of dental, and offers 25 paid time off days per year. Currently, all Campus Philly staff is working remotely, with an expected return to the office when widespread immunization against COVID-19 has taken place.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leadership

· Establish and maintain positive relationships with higher education, corporate, foundation, governmental, and civic organizations and their executives

· Establish and maintain positive working relationships with regional officials, in particular key Commerce Department and Education officials from the City of Philadelphia

· Function as a visible spokesperson for Campus Philly; represent the organization at city, regional, state, and other relevant events; identify direct and indirect activities that will raise the organizational profile and provide fundraising opportunities

· Remain knowledgeable of and in contact with other economic development organizations within the city and the region

· Follow trends in the area of workforce development, educational attainment and its relation to economic development

· Work with internal and external stakeholders to build the visibility of the organization and the importance of its mission

· Engage in public policy discussions with government representatives, community organizations and the public in the areas of human capital and economic development and the branding of the Philadelphia region as a world-class college destination and post-graduate workplace and home

· Assist the Board in developing and implementing an annual plan for identifying and recruiting candidates for the Board

· Assist in recruiting and orienting new Board members

Organizational Management

· Maintain appropriate team (staff) structure; oversee recruiting, training, development, mentorship, and evaluation of team members; create and maintain a working environment that fosters collaboration and team approach

· Maintain, develop, and ensure appropriate implementation of business systems and strategies; ensure effective and efficient operation of the organization

· In concert with appropriate Board committees and chairs, ensure optimal financial performance of the organization including maintaining processes for proper record keeping and internal financial controls; assist with development and management of annual budget; review and report all financial activities to the Board on a regular basis

· Guide strategic planning process with the Board, staff and appropriate stakeholders; oversee effective implementation of the plan, and ensure timely and consistent progress of long and short range goals resulting from the strategic plan

· Oversee, with Senior staff, the development and implementation of Campus Philly programming, including internship development, career fairs, and other efforts to connect students to employment opportunities in the region; oversee, with appropriate staff, the production and distribution of Campus Philly annual print publications, special events, and websites; review and analyze the strength and weaknesses of programs, materials, and activities

· Along with team members and Board, develop annual communications plan and media relations activities, and identify awareness-building events and opportunities to promote and communicate the impact of Campus Philly to stakeholders

· Develop research agenda to assess outcomes of efforts

Fundraising

· In concert with the appropriate team members, committees and the Board, develop an annual funding plan encompassing diverse funding streams and short- and long-term plans to best support the mission and goals of the organization

· Oversee fundraising efforts including sponsorship, partnership cultivation, solicitation and stewardship, grants, special events, etc.

· Actively participate in foundation and partnership cultivation

· Develop collaborative projects/partnerships with other community providers

· Work with the Board Chair to build an active, involved fundraising Board representative of the major constituent areas

EDUCATION

A University undergraduate degree is required. Major course work in business or non-profit administration, finance, and fundraising techniques is a plus. An advanced degree in a related field of study is preferred.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE / QUALIFICATIONS

· Five years senior leadership experience, including budgetary responsibility, nonprofit governance, an understanding of the higher education sector, and experience with foundation and grant based fundraising

· A strong understanding and connections to the Greater Philadelphia region is desired; preference will be given to those who have established networks and experience in the Greater Philadelphia higher education, business, foundation, and/or nonprofit communities

· Strong business acumen, including financial and planning skills

· A structured, process-minded orientation for planning and executing organizational goals and initiatives, while applying creative, innovative, and adaptive thinking to respond to changing and at times unique circumstances

· Strong interpersonal skills, ability to work individually as well as part of a team

· Evidence of valuing inclusion and ability to recruit and develop diverse teams and partners to drive organizational outcomes

· A record of planning and supporting growth and change

· Excellent communication skills, including written, verbal and public speaking and presentation skills

· Diplomatic, astute, and able to navigate complex organizational structures with ease.

· Prior experience working with a Board of Directors

· Desire to shape public issues and enliven public debate

· Functional command of Microsoft Office suite and financial management software such as QuickBooks preferred

TO APPLY

Dunleavy & Associates has been retained by Campus Philly as their partner for this search. All interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter via the following link: http://bit.ly/CampusPhilly

The cover letter should include the following elements:

· Why you are interested in the position and Campus Philly

· Any additional professional and/or personal experience that informs your qualifications for the position that otherwise is not obvious from your resume.

Campus Philly is committed to the principles of equal opportunity employment at every level without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital or familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity characteristics or expression, age, veteran status, non-job related disability, or political affiliation.