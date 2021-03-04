Individual Giving Manager: The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education seeks a passionate and energetic fundraising professional to join our small but growing team to aid in our fundraising efforts.

You will help take the Center’s fundraising efforts to the next level by developing and implementing the Center’s individual giving strategy. You will focus heavily on identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding current and potential donors through a donor-centric and moves-management approach. You will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with other Schuylkill Center departments including Nature Preschool, Environmental Education, Environmental Art, Land Stewardship, and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

You should be a proven clear and compelling communicator with at least two years of fundraising experience and demonstrated results in written and direct in-person gift solicitation, donor events, and a passion for the environment. This position reports to the Director of Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Donor Cultivation and Stewardship (65%):

Build strong donor relationships, set personalized stewardship plans (mail, visits, invitations to virtual and in-person events, engagement in our programs, etc.), and solicit for increased/renewed support

Plan and execute the production of direct mail and web-based solicitations and acknowledgments (segment lists, print and personalize letters, design personalized reply forms, handwrite notes, etc.)

Create new avenues of fundraising through social media

Coordinate, write and personalize monthly membership renewal mailings, reply forms, and acknowledgments

Plan and execute the production of monthly donor update emails

Identify and cultivate new major gift (>$1,000) prospects; with focus on $250-$999 donors

Conduct donor research to identify new top prospects and assist in meeting preparation with donors

Work closely with fellow staff and board members to coordinate donor visit and cultivation/stewardship efforts

Collaborate with the Communications department to develop key messages and storytelling to enhance the Center’s brand and support fundraising efforts

Collaborate and support other departments in gathering constituent testimonials

Utilize Salesforce as the primary tool to keep a record of and plan for donor identification, qualification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship

Work on other Development related duties as they are assigned to you by the Director of Development. (new virtual events, data mining, donor research, portfolio review, budgeting, campaign planning, etc.)

Event Planning/Implementation (25%)

Lead planning and execution of annual fundraising event, house parties, in-person/virtual donor experiences, and other special donor events (creating/maintaining guest lists/RSVP’s, guest follow-up, manage host committees, and silent auction)

Implementation/Strategy (10%)

Create and implement annual and long-term development plans, including membership, annual appeals, and donor cultivation/stewardship communications

Plan and execute new cultivation strategies to recognize prospects and build a compelling case for them to deepen their support

Execute Membership Gear Borrowing Program

Assist in growing the 1965 Legacy Planned Giving Society

Understand the basics of planned giving and communicate giving opportunities to donors

Assist with creating case for support for future capital campaign

Help advance a Culture of Philanthropy across the organization and Board of Directors

Expected Competencies

Naturally talented in speaking with, writing to, and influencing people

Outstanding interpersonal, verbal, and written communications skills with proven ability to write compelling donor communications pieces

Demonstrated experience and proven success in cultivating high net-worth individuals

Proven success in writing effective solicitation/acknowledgment letters and managing fundraising campaigns

Proficiency and experience with a fundraising database, especially Salesforce

Mastery of the full suite of Microsoft and/or Google computer programs, including Word/Docs, Excel/Sheets, etc

Education, Experience, and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s in nonprofit management or related field preferred

At least two years of nonprofit fundraising experience

Availability for occasional weekend and evening events

Must have own transportation

Physical Demands/Work Environment

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While the Individual Giving Manager spends most of his/her time indoors, the effective employee must be able to hike 1-2 miles on rough, sometimes steep, terrain, during special outdoor events.

The employee is also regularly required to stand, walk, and use hands and arms to operate general office equipment (PC, telephone, file cabinets, copier, fax machine, and printer). The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate to low.

Compensation

This is a full-time salaried position with a full range of benefits, including vacation, health,

dental, vision, and retirement. Hiring salary ranges from $42,000 – $45,000.

Start Date

Immediate opening

To Apply

Please send both a resume and cover letter to Casey Darnley, Director of Development. Please apply by Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Schuylkill Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, gender, religion, national origin, or sexual orientation. We value a racially, ethnically, and culturally diverse work community and we strongly encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. E.O.E