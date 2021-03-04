Manager of Employer Services: University City District, West Philadelphia Skills Initiative

Under the supervision of the Director, Programs, the Manager of Employer Services is responsible for maintaining strong working relationships with employer partners by executing the employer service component of the Skills Initiative programs. Responsibilities can be broadly defined within four categories, further explained below. Those categories are program management, employer communications, career pathways management, and employer liaison activities.

The Skills Initiative is a uniquely successful workforce organization for many reasons, including our exceptional relationships with employers. Our employer partners have made commitments to us and the job seekers that utilize our services to interview all successful program graduates. This results in 95% of graduates earning roles with employers and an 84% retention rate at 12 months – a rate that far outpaces the national average retention of 47%. The employer relationship is a cornerstone of the Skills Initiative model. The management of this component requires exceptional commitment to the work, diligent attention to detail, innovative problem solving, a true growth mindset, effective influencing skills, an inquisitive nature, and resiliency.

Job Responsibilities

Program Management

· Lead the discovery and employer relationship management from end-to-end for WPSI Signature Programs and #workwithWPSI programs

· Collaborate with recruitment team to design and execute a customized strategy for each recruitment that addresses specific employer needs

· Utilize the Skills Initiative’s proprietary Job Quality Scorecard to evaluate employer partner job openings and career path opportunities to inform decision making and career path design

Employer Communications

· Strengthen relationships with existing employer partners through consistent communication, data updates, ROI calculations, public appearances, and collaborative story-telling

· Develop tools (one-pagers, e-blasts, slide decks) to communicate ROI and other impacts of Skills Initiative partnership to employers

· Develop a predictable, step-by-step process for employer communications while participants are in-cohort and create associated materials in partnership with Communications.

· Lead the build out of the Job and Onboarding Fact Sheet tool for internal use by holding meetings and conversations with various stakeholders within the employer partner organization to discover needs, requirements, career pathways, and other relevant information

· Collaborate with Senior Manager, Partnerships and Strategy to design and write the Program Success Report to be delivered prior to employer debrief meetings

Career Pathways Management

· Collaborate with Manager of Training to execute a career pathways model to ensure alumni grow and achieve professional advancement within partner organizations

· Conduct research and work with employer partners to understand the various career pathways associated with roles filled by Skills Initiative cohorts. Develop accessible documents that can be used by employers and participants to outline those pathways.

· Lead job development for connections to higher-level and part-time employment for alumni in partnership with members of the #workwithWPSI program team

· Lead job development for unplaced participants. Work with partners to co-create solutions for unplaced graduates

Employer Liaison Activities

· Co-lead information sessions with potential participants

· Serve as employer partner liaison during programming in partnership with Manager of Training to manage timelines, expectations, and next steps

· Partner with Manager of Training to design and implement What Employers Want session during cohort trainings

· Co-lead the Participant Agreement Meeting with Manager of Training

· Collaborate with Manager of Training to successfully prepare participants for the interview process by providing an analysis of the employer partner’s process and needs

· Support the team by completing application reviews and interviews with prospective participants, as needed

To apply, please email your targeted resume to Cait Garozzo – Director of Programs (cait@universitycity.org) with the subject line “Manager of Employer Services” and your name. Additionally, please provide a response in a separate attachment to the following prompt in no more than 300 words: What are your core values and how do you bring them to work?