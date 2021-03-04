Lectures and Events Manager: College of Physicians of Philadelphia

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS OF PHILADELPHIA:

Founded in 1787, The College of Physicians of Philadelphia is one of the oldest professional medical organizations in the country and home to: the Mütter Museum; the Historical Medical Library; the HistoryofVaccines.org; and a dynamic Center for Education. We host over seventy (70) yearly public events, and have a busy facilities rental calendar. More than one-hundred-eighty-eight-thousand (188,000) guests visit us annually, and we are extremely proud of our mission to advance the cause of health while upholding the ideals and heritage of medicine.

FUNCTIONS OF POSITION:

Reporting to and working closely with the Advancement and Operations departments, the Lectures and Events Manager plans, executes, and maintains the calendar for the College’s educational lectures (including those of the College’s thematic Sections) and events sponsored by the Mütter Museum, The Historical Medical Library, HistoryofVaccines.org, The Center for Education, and Advancement, as well as other special events. In previous years, the total number of events annually ranged from sixty (60) to seventy (70). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all College events are currently held virtually. In the past year, we have held over forty (40) online, virtual events.

The Lectures and Events Manager works closely with the Operations Department in the scheduling of events on the College master calendar, use of the building, scheduling event support staff, and arranging event security. This person is responsible for leading regularly scheduled events meetings, creating monthly event marketing emails, publicizing events via our social media channels, as well as organizing and distributing promotional materials for all College lectures and events. In regard to onsite events, this role will work closely with Catering By Design (the College’s caterer that also manages the Facilities Rental office) on logistical specifications. Significant evening and weekend work is required. Future supervision of a Lectures and Events Coordinator, in a support role, is a possibility as the College further re-opens to the public.

TRAINING, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE GUIDELINES:

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Knowledge of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia and its mission should be a priority

Minimum of two (2) years’ experience required, including event marketing, planning, implementation, and reporting

Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with a strong attention to detail

Creativity, with excellent copy writing and editing skills

Ability to set priorities, plan, organize and manage multiple events

Ability to work collaboratively, and to lead staff and volunteers with confidence

Demonstrated ability to thrive in a demanding environment with multiple priorities, deadlines, and expectations.

System experience in:

Microsoft Office Suite and Zoom Webinar required

MailChimp (email marketing) and Canva preferred

Altru (event registration) and Loomly (social media scheduling) a plus

Ability to work evening and weekend hours, as required

Ability to work both remotely and on-site at the College, as necessary.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan and execute College programs, lectures, and events ranging in attendance size from twenty to eight-hundred (20-800) people, both in-person and virtually

Organize and maintain the cross-departmental events calendar for all College events and physical spaces

Work closely with the Facilities Rental Manager for onsite events coordination and scheduling with respect to rental bookings

Develop new educational and entertainment events, with input from all departments

Grow event attendance to reach new and engaged audiences

Develop relationships with event vendors and sponsors

Facilitate event arrangements relating to vendors, performers, and others, as necessary

Future possibility to supervise a Lectures and Events Coordinator

Run events while overseeing contracted, as-needed staff such as security, AV technician, caterers, volunteers, and docents

Maintain event planning coordination documents, event data documents, and budgets

Lead regularly scheduled events meetings and regular hospitality meetings

Serve as administrative liaison for three (3) of the College’s thematic Sections

Communicate with Operations staff, as needed, for all audio visual, catering, and set-up needs

Coordinate event marketing and publicity, in collaboration with the Director of Communications

Perform other duties as assigned

SALARY/BENEFITS: This full-time position will receive a competitive non-profit salary, with a generous benefits package.