Development Manager: Institutional Giving: Bristol Riverside Theatre

ABOUT BRISTOL RIVERSIDE THEATRE

Bristol Riverside Theatre is a mid-sized regional theatre whose mission is to engage audiences and artists alike with exceptional performances, inspired writing, and superior productions that motivate us to think harder, to feel more deeply, to laugh more joyfully, and to reflect on ourselves and the world in which we live.

Located in the historic district of Bristol Borough, the theatre has a full-time staff of 14 employees, with most senior staff having been with the organization for a minimum of 10 years. We project a return to full staffing in the spring of 2021. In summer 2021 we are excited to launch the William Penn Bank Summer Concert Series at an outdoor amphitheater in Bristol Township, to mark our return to a full slate of in-person programming.

In the 2019-20 season, the longtime Artistic and Founding Directors stepped down after 35 years of service and the leadership structure changed from an Artistic Director/Managing Director model to one led by two Co-Producers, each responsible for a portion of the annual producing portfolio. The new leadership is emphasizing a commitment to new play development and serving a diverse community with stories that address the breadth of the human experience.

We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. To further our commitment to serving a diverse community, we are currently in the process of reviewing and rethinking our policies and procedures. For more information on these efforts, please go to: https://www.brtstage.org/about/diversity.

DESCRIPTION

We seek a highly-driven, resourceful, collaborative, and strategy-minded Development Manager who is passionate about theatre. The Development Manager will oversee all aspects of the Theatre’s institutional fundraising campaigns, and will coordinate with a Capital Campaign Manager on the organization’s upcoming capital project. This position works in collaboration with the Individual Giving Manager, reports directly to the Producing Directors, and regularly informs the board of trustees on fundraising progress.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Creates and manages the grants calendar for foundation and government funders;

Writes grant proposals, inquiries, letters of intent, and reports;

Identifies and researches new institutional funders and maintains relationships with existing institutional funders;

Pursues corporate sponsorship opportunities and ensures corporate sponsor benefits are fulfilled;

Maintains Tessitura database records for institutional funders; and

Assists the Individual Giving Manager with gala and donor events.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 3 years of fundraising experience

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills

Donor database experience (Tessitura experience preferred)

Ability to work in a team environment

BENEFITS: Comprehensive health benefits, ability to telecommute some days each week a possibility, flexible holidays.

EOE: Bristol Riverside Theatre is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds and perspectives and better reflects the community as a whole. We believe the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.