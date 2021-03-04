Development Manager: Individual Giving, Board Relations, & Special Events: Bristol Riverside Theatre

ABOUT BRISTOL RIVERSIDE THEATRE

Bristol Riverside Theatre is a mid-sized regional theatre whose mission is to engage audiences and artists alike with exceptional performances, inspired writing, and superior productions that motivate us to think harder, to feel more deeply, to laugh more joyfully, and to reflect on ourselves and the world in which we live.

Located in the historic district of Bristol Borough, the theatre has a full-time staff of 14 employees, with most senior staff having been with the organization for a minimum of 10 years. We project a return to full staffing in the spring of 2021. In summer 2021 we are excited to launch the William Penn Bank Summer Concert Series at an outdoor amphitheater in Bristol Township, to mark our return to a full slate of in-person programming.

In the 2019-20 season, the longtime Artistic and Founding Directors stepped down after 35 years of service and the leadership structure changed from an Artistic Director/Managing Director model to one led by two Co-Producers, each responsible for a portion of the annual producing portfolio. The new leadership is emphasizing a commitment to new play development and serving a diverse community with stories that address the breadth of the human experience.

We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. To further our commitment to serving a diverse community, we are currently in the process of reviewing and rethinking our policies and procedures. For more information on these efforts, please go to: https://www.brtstage.org/about/diversity.

DESCRIPTION

We seek a highly-driven, resourceful, collaborative, and strategy-minded Development Manager who is passionate about theatre. The Development Manager will oversee all aspects of the Theatre’s individual and board fundraising campaigns, and will coordinate with a Capital Campaign Manager on the organization’s upcoming capital project. The Development Manager also will be responsible for producing and organizing an annual fundraising event designed to engage our wider donor population and to celebrate the theatre’s commitment to the community it serves. This position works in collaboration with the Institutional Giving Manager, reports directly to the Producing Directors, and regularly informs the board of trustees on fundraising progress.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for two annual appeals and appropriate thank yous;

Researches prospective donors and advises the Co-Producing Directors in solicitation work;

Produces donor benefit and thank you events throughout the year;

Maintains Tessitura database records for individual funders;

Sets the vision for the annual gala, oversees the gala committee, and is responsible for producing a successful gala;

Develops and maintains relationship with board members and major donors;

Provides the Producing Directors with necessary information on potential funders and creates opportunities for interaction; and

Assists the Institutional Giving Manager with grants and events as needed.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 3 years fundraising experience

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills

An outgoing “people person”

Database experience (Tessitura experience preferred)

Ability to work in a team environment

BENEFITS: Comprehensive health benefits, ability to telecommute some days each week a possibility, flexible holidays.

EOE: Bristol Riverside Theatre is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds and perspectives and better reflects the community as a whole. We believe the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.