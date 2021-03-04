Digital Projects and Program Manager: Artz Philadelphia

The Digital Projects & Program Manager will have a deep commitment to the mission of ARTZ Philadelphia, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities to people living with dementia and their care partners for life-enhancing interactions around arts and culture.
The successful candidate will work with the Executive Director and Community Engagement and Administrative Coordinator to establish a strong infrastructure for existing digital projects and programs, innovate new digital projects and programs, and provide support for all online endeavors to the organization as a whole. The person who fills this role will engage and support members of ARTZ Philadelphia’s diverse constituencies, working with the rest of the team to develop and implement online initiatives that fulfill the organization’s mandates to engage and enliven, to build empathy and educate. The Digital Projects & Program Manager will have the ability to envision the big picture and also feel satisfaction in attending to and managing the small details.
This is a new position that has evolved with the changing needs of the organization and shifting priorities during 2020. It embodies a new commitment to online and hybrid programming that is regional and national in scope; and offers exciting opportunities for diverse experiences, for engaging a varied skill set, and for growth in the organization.
Job Description:
Digital Content Production and Management:
- Manage existing digital programs and projects — content and platform(s)
- Develop new digital programs, projects and initiatives in consultation with ED and other staff
- Establish project plans and work with appropriate staff and contractors through each phase of development
- Research and recommend new digital resources for ARTZ Philadelphia [SS1] [SS2]
- Help plan, produce, edit and distribute recorded lectures and video presentations
- Work with existing outside design team to maintain consistent look and feel throughout media assets
- Manage workflow and content for social media content across platforms
- Ensure effective delivery within time and budget constraints
Program Administration:
- Provide technology support for program participants pre-, during- and post-programs
- Maintain and update Zoom and other technology troubleshooting guides
- Manage online program attendance administration, including: registration, program reminder emails, track new program participants, photo and video releases, etc.
- Research, recommend and implement measures to ensure equitable access to digital programs and projects throughout diverse neighborhoods and communities
Research and Development:
- Take the lead in R&D and collaboration with other organizations for innovative (Zoom-based) platform to more specifically engage and enhance agency of program participants living with dementia; and to better replicate the community-enhancing, dignity-preserving experiences of our in-person programs
- Take the lead in R&D for developing accessible and engaging art-making programs within the digital space for diverse people at various stages of dementia
- Work with ED and Community Engagement and Administrative Coordinator to maximize creative and innovative ways of connecting equitably and respectfully with diverse homebound and/or facility-bound community members
Staff Oversight and Support:
- Provide technology training and support to facilitators of online programs
- Serve as lead staff liaison for digital partnerships
Attributes or skills:
- Essential: passion for the mission of the organization – enhancing quality of life for people living with dementia and those who love them through interactions around arts and culture
- Essential: responsiveness to and respect for the desires and dignity of program participants; commitment to accessibility and choice
- Ability and desire to connect with people empathetically
- Intense creativity, joy in thinking “outside the box”
- Attention to — and satisfaction in — getting the details right
- Flexibility
- Sense of humor
- Ability to prioritize
- Strong organizational skills
- Strong and consistent verbal communication skills
- Ability to work well independently but also as an integral part of small, fast-paced, community-oriented team
Qualifications:
- 3-4 years digital program/project management experience
- Project management and planning skills including: ability to optimize processes, develop workflows and communicate those to team members in jargon-free manner
- Familiarity with digital trends and best practices
- Familiarity with digital video and audio editing software
- Ability to meet deadlines for a multitude of tasks in a fast-paced working environment required.
- Commitment to learning, taking cues from program participants
- Evident commitment to innovation, creative solutions and collaboration
- Evident commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in program and project design, implementation
- Familiarity with and comfort using communications management software such as Slack
- Expertise in creative multi-media storytelling preferred
Required: BA, BS, BFA or MFA in relevant field;
- Strongly Preferred: MFA in relevant field; Bilingual (Spanish-English); experience working in multicultural, diverse settings.
- Preferred: Familiarity with accessibility best practices within the digital realm; training as multimedia artist.
ARTZ Philadelphia is committed to equal opportunity employment practices and to a policy of nondiscrimination, recruiting the best qualified persons available regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, political affiliation or any other characteristics protected by law.
To Apply
Please submit resumé and cover letter to: granados@artzphilly.org
Salary/Benefits
This is a full-time, salaried position with a competitive non-profit salary and benefits.