Digital Projects and Program Manager: Artz Philadelphia

The Digital Projects & Program Manager will have a deep commitment to the mission of ARTZ Philadelphia, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities to people living with dementia and their care partners for life-enhancing interactions around arts and culture.

The successful candidate will work with the Executive Director and Community Engagement and Administrative Coordinator to establish a strong infrastructure for existing digital projects and programs, innovate new digital projects and programs, and provide support for all online endeavors to the organization as a whole. The person who fills this role will engage and support members of ARTZ Philadelphia’s diverse constituencies, working with the rest of the team to develop and implement online initiatives that fulfill the organization’s mandates to engage and enliven, to build empathy and educate. The Digital Projects & Program Manager will have the ability to envision the big picture and also feel satisfaction in attending to and managing the small details.

This is a new position that has evolved with the changing needs of the organization and shifting priorities during 2020. It embodies a new commitment to online and hybrid programming that is regional and national in scope; and offers exciting opportunities for diverse experiences, for engaging a varied skill set, and for growth in the organization.

Job Description:

Digital Content Production and Management:

Manage existing digital programs and projects — content and platform(s)

Develop new digital programs, projects and initiatives in consultation with ED and other staff

Establish project plans and work with appropriate staff and contractors through each phase of development

Research and recommend new digital resources for ARTZ Philadelphia [SS1] [SS2]

Help plan, produce, edit and distribute recorded lectures and video presentations

Work with existing outside design team to maintain consistent look and feel throughout media assets

Manage workflow and content for social media content across platforms

Ensure effective delivery within time and budget constraints

Program Administration:

Provide technology support for program participants pre-, during- and post-programs

Maintain and update Zoom and other technology troubleshooting guides

Manage online program attendance administration, including: registration, program reminder emails, track new program participants, photo and video releases, etc.

Research, recommend and implement measures to ensure equitable access to digital programs and projects throughout diverse neighborhoods and communities

Research and Development:

Take the lead in R&D and collaboration with other organizations for innovative (Zoom-based) platform to more specifically engage and enhance agency of program participants living with dementia; and to better replicate the community-enhancing, dignity-preserving experiences of our in-person programs

Take the lead in R&D for developing accessible and engaging art-making programs within the digital space for diverse people at various stages of dementia

Work with ED and Community Engagement and Administrative Coordinator to maximize creative and innovative ways of connecting equitably and respectfully with diverse homebound and/or facility-bound community members

Staff Oversight and Support:

Provide technology training and support to facilitators of online programs

Serve as lead staff liaison for digital partnerships

Attributes or skills:

Essential: passion for the mission of the organization – enhancing quality of life for people living with dementia and those who love them through interactions around arts and culture

Essential: responsiveness to and respect for the desires and dignity of program participants; commitment to accessibility and choice

Ability and desire to connect with people empathetically

Intense creativity, joy in thinking “outside the box”

Attention to — and satisfaction in — getting the details right

Flexibility

Sense of humor

Ability to prioritize

Strong organizational skills

Strong and consistent verbal communication skills

Ability to work well independently but also as an integral part of small, fast-paced, community-oriented team

Qualifications:

3-4 years digital program/project management experience

Project management and planning skills including: ability to optimize processes, develop workflows and communicate those to team members in jargon-free manner

Familiarity with digital trends and best practices

Familiarity with digital video and audio editing software

Ability to meet deadlines for a multitude of tasks in a fast-paced working environment required.

Commitment to learning, taking cues from program participants

Evident commitment to innovation, creative solutions and collaboration

Evident commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in program and project design, implementation

Familiarity with and comfort using communications management software such as Slack

Expertise in creative multi-media storytelling preferred

Required: BA, BS, BFA or MFA in relevant field;

Strongly Preferred: MFA in relevant field; Bilingual (Spanish-English); experience working in multicultural, diverse settings.

Preferred: Familiarity with accessibility best practices within the digital realm; training as multimedia artist.

ARTZ Philadelphia is committed to equal opportunity employment practices and to a policy of nondiscrimination, recruiting the best qualified persons available regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, political affiliation or any other characteristics protected by law.

To Apply

Please submit resumé and cover letter to: granados@artzphilly.org

Salary/Benefits

This is a full-time, salaried position with a competitive non-profit salary and benefits.