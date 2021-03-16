Vice President of Resource Development: Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware

Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is part of a nationwide movement whose mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need it the most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. For 90 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware has positively impacted the lives of thousands of children and teens across Delaware.

As the largest childcare provider in the state, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware offers affordable before, after, and out of school programs for 37,000+ young people in grades K-12 at 44 locations across the state of Delaware. The numerous program areas challenge and develop the mind and body, helping members build a solid foundation on which to develop moral and ethical values through diverse educational programs and social activities.

For additional information, please visit their website at https://bgclubs.org/.