Vice President of Resource Development: Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware

Reporting to the Chief of Staff and serving as a member of the Executive Team, the Vice President of Resource Development is responsible for the development of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware’s (BGCDE) donor and fundraising strategy, contributes to BGCDE’s organizational strategic planning process, and works with the Resource Development Team to develop and execute the plan.Responsibilities include development, integration, and implementation of a broad range of donor and fundraising activities relative to the strategic direction and positioning of the organization and its leadership.
Specific Responsibilities
- Creates, implements, and refines an organization wide action plan for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donors and prospects that allows the organization to actively achieve the strategic initiatives set forth in annual, capital, individual, corporate and foundation giving campaigns.
- Enhances program infrastructure; provides strong leadership and mentors staff of six including Resource Development Directors, Donor Database Administrator, Senior Executive Director of Major & Planned Gifts, Special Events Coordinator, and Philanthropic Advisor ensuring that individual responsibilities are well defined and communicated while also encouraging a team environment.
- Implements a metric-driven environment, positively managing the team to meet goals and achieve measurable effective outcomes.
- In collaboration with the Chief of Staff and CEO, works closely with the Board of Directors, Executive Team and Campaign leadership to identify funding priorities in order to plan and implement comprehensive campaign strategies and accomplish team goals. Establishes a communication plan to keep the Executive Team and Board current on fundraising strategies, activity, and results.
- Leads team in creating, implementing, and redefining audience development plans for acquiring, renewing, and upgrading donors and prospects, utilizing the donor database.
- Works to ensure that BGCDE single and multi-year resource development goals are strategically planned, thoughtfully implemented, accurately communicated, and successfully achieved in accordance with departmental and organizational mission.
- Assists in the development of community engagement strategies and the cultivation of external audiences to enhance the organizations’ reputation, financial resources, and constituent/alumni/member relationships.
- Discovers, cultivates, and motivates potential major and planned gift donors to secure present and future gifts.
- Directs the maintenance of donor/prospect records and mailing/email/social media lists for programs of annual and planned giving.
- Oversees and researches funding sources and trends, with foresight, to help position BGCDE ahead of major funding changes or trends.
- Works closely with Director of Marketing & Communications to execute marketing/public relations strategies that will allow BGCDE leadership to cultivate and enhance meaningful relationships with donors.
- Oversees campaign communications, in conjunction with Director of Marketing & Communications, creating content for solicitation materials ensuring integration of campaign milestones into ongoing public relations outreach.
- Works closely with Senior Executive Director of Grants Development to collaborate and focus on fundraising priorities.
- Participates in the design, production, and distribution of invitations, printed programs, and other promotional materials and communications strategies used for major event fundraising.
- Works effectively with the Resource Development Team, other Administrative and Club Staff, Boards of Directors, Board of Trustees and Unit Boards to meet annual fundraising and Major Gift and Planned Giving goals.
- Uses facts, information, and a sound decision-making process to solve problems and implement solutions within a reasonable timeframe.
- Analyzes revenue sources to identify areas of concern and opportunities for improvement and diversification.
- Demonstrates innovative thinking by continually improving strategies and adapting to changing member and organizational needs.
- Works with Finance Department to oversee gift processing and monthly reconciliation and to ensure clean annual audit.
- Balances team and individual responsibilities; exhibits objectivity and openness to others’ views; delivers and welcomes feedback; contributes to building a positive team spirit; puts success of team above own interests; supports everyone’s efforts to succeed.
- Establishes and implements policies and procedures for all resource development functions, ensuring appropriate controls, compliance, and customer service within BGCDE expectations.
- Performs other related duties and responsibilities as required or as assigned.
THE CANDIDATE
The Vice President of Resource Development must have an understanding of and passion for the goals and mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and a commitment to the young people it serves. The ideal candidate is an experienced fundraising strategist and relationship builder with the ability to identify, cultivate, solicit, and secure major gifts to support the future of BGCDE. The ability to effectively articulate specific fundraising goals and mentor and manage a team to achieve those goals will be essential to the success of the incoming Vice President. The successful candidate must have proven success developing and implementing a goal-oriented, metric-based program utilizing data to determine goals and evaluate success.
Qualifications
- Minimum of 7 years of experience in fundraising, with at least three of those managing a team of fundraising professionals; knowledge of the Delaware area and fundraising landscape a plus.
- Experience managing the resource development function and related budget in a community-based organization preferred.
- Broad exposure to all facets of development, including annual giving, major gifts, planned giving, capital campaign planning and implementation, and data management and analysis.
- Visionary and strategic planning capabilities to be applied toward the development of an innovative fundraising program and the leadership necessary to ensure its successful implementation.
- Strong leadership and management skills, both strategic and tactical, and an ability to develop and mentor a staff and work collaboratively.
- Demonstrated success in achieving fundraising goals and a successful track record of cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of major gifts.
- Experience planning, organizing, coordinating, and evaluating special events, personal solicitation campaigns, direct mail, and the development of grant proposals.
- Strong client relation skills, executive presence, and an outgoing and engaging personality.
- Evidence of a current portfolio of cultivated contacts and history of funding preferred.
- Demonstrated project management and organizational skills with strong attention to detail.
- Ability to work under pressure, manage multiple projects and meet tight deadlines.
- Possess superior communication skills to express, orally and in writing, BGCDE’s mission, vision, and goals with clarity, passion, and persuasion.
- Technology savvy along with proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (i.e., Word, Outlook, PowerPoint) and donor database software.
- Energetic, flexible, responsive, proactive with excellent judgment.
- Bachelor’s degree required; master’s degree preferred.
- Willing and able to travel; valid driver’s license required; must have flexibility in work hours to include early mornings, evenings, and weekends as needed.
THE INSTITUTION
Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is part of a nationwide movement whose mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need it the most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. For 90 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware has positively impacted the lives of thousands of children and teens across Delaware.
As the largest childcare provider in the state, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware offers affordable before, after, and out of school programs for 37,000+ young people in grades K-12 at 44 locations across the state of Delaware. The numerous program areas challenge and develop the mind and body, helping members build a solid foundation on which to develop moral and ethical values through diverse educational programs and social activities.
For additional information, please visit their website at https://bgclubs.org/.