Assistant Director of Exhibit Operations: Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute, the most visited museum in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, strives to be the world leader in promoting science and technology education and literacy through inspiring and engaging experiences that cultivate curiosity, critical thinking, and an understanding of the crucial role science plays in our lives.

At The Franklin Institute, we provide an environment that is as nurturing as it is dynamic. Our team-oriented approach allows for ample learning and career growth opportunities. We think you will find the Institute offers the ideal atmosphere in which to best use your skills and talents. We are eager for your input, ideas, and inspiration.

Position Description:

The Assistant Director of Exhibit Operations will be responsible for overseeing the installation, repair and routine maintenance of all permanent and temporary exhibits within the facility. Other duties will include the project management, coordination of special exhibit installations and permanent exhibit remediation. The Assistant Director of Exhibit Operations will also be responsible for:

Program Support – Staff Management Manage the staff assigned to the Operations Department, which includes Operations Technicians, Project Technicians and other positions that support the exhibits Read and understand the collective bargaining agreement with Local 835 of the Operating Engineers Union Maintain proper staffing levels as indicated in the annual budget. Review the Program Support staff schedule on a monthly basis and determine if any changes need to be made. Review the weekly overtime list to insure that all events are covered as requested Review time sheets and enter payroll into ADP during each pay period Manage and reviewing staff time off requests Enforce disciplinary policies as needed Meet with staff as needed to discuss exhibit operations Work Order System – Management Review incoming work orders and insure that all exhibit related work orders are properly assigned and prioritized Consult with Lead Technician on repair status Send out reminders as needed to remind technician to close out work orders. Add, Delete or modify assets in the work order system Remediation Use frequent communication with the technicians, exhibits, and floor staff to determine which devices should be referred for remediation Solicit quotes or estimates to determine the cost of repairing or replacing a device Identify vendors and fabricators who can support our remediation efforts Exhibit Operations Maintain a complete inventory of all exhibit devices Perform weekly inspections of all exhibit areas Work with lead technician and project technicians and develop routine preventative maintenance procedures that can be scheduled through the work order system Review and organize all exhibit documentation, update manuals as needed Develop a device status protocol that the technician can use to update the status of a device being repaired. (Exhibit Status Board) Oversee and manage the exhibit repair budget Special Exhibitions Serve as the main point of contact for incoming special exhibits Manage all aspects of traveling exhibits including schedules, storage, shipping, installation and de-installation logistics, labor, and budgets Request support from exhibit company as needed for troubleshooting and repairs while the exhibit is on display Lead and organize meetings to discuss incoming special exhibitions Project Management Lead or attend meetings to discuss current and upcoming projects Create and maintain a project status board that will display the current status of a project Prioritize project work assignments with staff Other duties as assigned

Position Requirements

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of five years’ experience working in a technical/maintenance oriented position

Project management experience that includes budgeting and scheduling

Experience working in a science center, museum, entertainment venue or in arts management is a plus

The ability to read and interpret technical drawings is essential

Excellent written and verbal communication skills are required

Benefits Information:

The Franklin Institute offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance and disability coverage. We also offer generous Paid Time Off, paid holidays, and numerous wellness program benefits.