Project Manager: Swarthmore College Libraries

The Project Manager is responsible for the successful orchestration of all aspects of the Rosine 2.0 project, including logistics, documentation, marketing, and exhibition execution. The Project Manager is a key member of the core project team and reports to the Swarthmore project lead, College Librarian, and works alongside the project curator/artistic director to ensure that the overall vision of the project is realized. Given the emergent nature of this project, they have a key role shaping Rosine 2.0 as it develops. The Project Manager is responsible for maintaining all administrative documentation of the project (receipts for expenses, photographs of events and workshops, attendance lists, etc); for developing the initial project website and social media content; and for assisting with background research on political, social, cultural issues surrounding harm reduction and street work in Philadelphia and the U.S.
Essential Responsibilities:
- Logistics and Scheduling of Workshops and Exhibitions and Programming
- Coordinates meeting and workshop logistics, which may include: scheduling meetings; identifying locations for meetings; securing supplies; arranging for necessary services such as child care, transportation, and food.
- Assists the curator/artistic director in designing the final exhibition including logistics, securing exhibition locations and necessary services and supplies.
- In collaboration with other project leads develops and schedules complimentary programming during the public exhibition phase that attracts a diverse audience for the work.
- Takes into account health and safety with respect to COVID-19 in determining meeting structures and locations. Responsible for implementing appropriate measures such as sufficient and appropriate PPE and ensuring social distancing for in-person meetings.
- Responsible for ensuring access to technology and training for remote meetings.
Community Relations
- Works with community organizations and others to identify potential participants to collaborate with commissioned artists on various projects.
- Maintains relationships with people in the project using a harm reduction approach and working with Project Leads, Artists and Harm Reduction Leaders to ensure that all project participants feel safe and welcome.
- Liaises with Friends Historical Library regarding the best ways to facilitate access to Mira Sharpless Townsend Papers for Rosine 2.0 Association members.
- Responsible for drafting contracts and/or MOUs for external participants for review by Project Director and College Counsel.
Marketing
- With the Artistic Director/curator, other Project Leads, and other Libraries’ staff members develops and executes an outreach strategy and programming related to the project. This may include website development, social media content, event coordination, and other communications tasks.
- Identifies potential marketing and/or PR firms and manages the selection/evaluation process to determine the firm(s) with whom the project will work.
- Works closely with the Artistic Director and liaises with external marketing and PR contractors as well as with internal Swarthmore College Communications Department.
Documentation
- Develops digital records management plan and organizational schema for all project documents in consultation with project archivists and College’s Archivist/Records Manager.
- Arranges or self-documents community engagements and internal meetings as consented to by project collaborators.
- Arranges professional documentation for final exhibitions and public programs.
- Works with project leaders to devise and create the administrative archive of the project.
- Organizes material for reporting to funder and contributes to reports on the project activities and other appropriate areas.
Additional Responsibilities:
- Ability to travel across the city to various sites.
- Availability to work on some nights and weekends according to collaborator availability and program schedule.
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree and two or more years’ professional experience managing projects.
- Two or more years’ working in community-engaged arts or a related field.
- A valid driver’s license.
Required Skills and Abilities:
- Possess strong skills in collaboration, organization, project management, and attention to detail.
- Working knowledge of social media applications; experience with basic web development; good knowledge of basic computer productivity tools such as Google docs.
- Must be highly flexible and willing to adapt to the project as it evolves.
- Adept at working with a variety of constituencies, including artists, organizations, College faculty and staff.
Preferred Qualifications:
- At least two years experience in project management in the visual or performing arts, or community-based programs.
- Lived experience or a degree in a field related to the project