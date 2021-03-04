Program Manager, Entrepreneurship: The Welcoming Center

Program Manager, Entrepreneurship – Full-Time

Organization

Founded in 2003, the Welcoming Center’s (TWC) mission is to promote inclusive economic growth through immigrant integration. We develop and implement training programs focused on social, civic, and economic engagement which enhance skills and expand opportunities. By doing so, we strengthen the economic development of the city and the state. We believe that immigrants broaden the productivity, profitability, and stability of this region and contribute to both Pennsylvania’s and the nation’s economic growth.

The barriers immigrants face are as diverse as our participants, and our programming responds to the comprehensive and varied nature of their challenges by providing creative, measurable responses to each scenario. We believe every person has skills, experiences, and aspirations to participate in creative solutions to their challenges and choose their own course of action. We practice collaborative, participant-centered approaches as we seek to cultivate a community that can serve as a vital resource for all people working toward successful immigrant integration.

We seek to address individual needs through our programming, but we also recognize the value of strategic partnerships to elevate immigrant voices and opportunity. By cultivating these external relationships, we increase awareness and leverage resources that promote immigrant inclusivity as an important component of economic growth for all.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director of Program Development, the Program Manager – Entrepreneurship manages all aspects of the small business training program to support entrepreneur participants. The Manager facilitates training, manages onboarding and scheduling for field expert volunteers, maintains all logistical details for the training program, maintains detailed records of participants, and conducts participant recruitment and intake. In addition, the Manager conducts evaluation of the program in collaboration with the evaluation team, provides support to the manager of small business technical assistance, and maintains relationships with external supporting stakeholders.

Responsibilities

· In all duties, demonstrate a commitment to organizational core values which uplift the skills, experience, and aspirations of program participants and recognize their role as agents of the change they seek.

· Manages the ongoing development, promotion, coordination, and delivery of small business training programs and workshops.

· Builds client and partner bases and uses different outreach strategies to recruit program participants.

· Facilitates effective relationships with program participants, community leaders, neighborhood residents, and the business community.

· Supports the Program Manager of Small Business Technical Assistance as needed, and participates in direct technical assistance to small business clients in the research and development of business plans, marketing plans, and related business development tasks.

· Facilitate community meetings and serve as a community resource.

· Form partnerships with government agencies, community organizations and educational institutions to provide clients additional opportunities to strengthen their businesses and their communities.

· Assists with program performance reports for both internal and external stakeholders.

· Supports entrepreneurs of industry-based collectives in accessing business opportunities.

· Willing to work on evenings/weekends as needed.

· Supervise work of relevant project assistants and volunteers.

· Maintain accurate records of client/community participation.

· Provide regular reports of monthly activities (including attendance at workshops, training sessions, and courses) and other program information.

· Represent the Welcoming Center’s business training programs and services to funders, at conferences, city agencies, non‐profit organizations, and community institutions.

· Tracks training program performance through pre, mid, and post evaluations of classes and workshops along with quality checks, in collaboration with overall program evaluation efforts.

· Coordinates with partner organizations and other business development experts for instruction of business training class sessions.

· Facilitates intake process and recruitment of business training program participants.

· Interviews and selects potential participants into the program.

Skills and Abilities

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrated experience working with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community. Ability to adapt to intercultural communication and present both a professional and approachable demeanor.

· Excellent listening skills, allowing for language and culture differences in communication.

· Strong facilitation skills, ability to effectively communicate training in a compelling manner.

· Strong computer skills, including an understanding of cloud-based computer platforms. Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite and SharePoint, Salesforce, and remote learning tools.

· The ability to effectively communicate with various program stakeholders in a variety of environments.

· Excellent planning and organizational skills, including the ability to coordinate multiple program activities and manage competing priorities.

· Broad understanding of small business development.

· Able to gather data, compile information, and prepare and present reports. Excellent writing skills.

Professional Qualifications

Second language REQUIRED, preferably Arabic, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, or Vietnamese.

Bachelor’s degree in business management, finance, accounting, sales, or any other related subject; business ownership experience a plus or 3-4 years’ experience.

One to three years working in related field dealing with the public.

Familiarity with small business start-up process for the state of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia, including a knowledge of licensing & regulations for different sectors and nonprofit and city programs.

Experience developing business strategies (marketing, financial, others).

Familiarity with different models of small business financing.

· General knowledge of city programs and business development.

· Meeting facilitation or event planning skills a plus.

Salary range: $42,000 – $48,000

Application Submission

To apply to this position, please send your resume and a cover letter to jobs@welcomingcenter.org with the subject “Program Manager, Entrepreneurship”.

For information on The Welcoming Center please visit our website at www.welcomingcenter.org.

The Welcoming Center is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.