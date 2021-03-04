Urban Farm Manager and Educator: Federation of Neighborhood Centers

Summary:

FNC Community Learning Farm is a space where people come together to learn and teach each other about growing and cooking food. It is located at the corner of 8th & Poplar streets, a part of the East Poplar Playground in the East Poplar neighborhood. It comprises of:

• A ¼ of an acre of land that uses natural, sustainable growing practices

• A community garden that rents plots to community members for a low annual fee

• A food forest that is maintained in partnership with Philadelphia Orchard Project

• Weekly farm stand on the corner of 8th & Poplar that sells non-certified organic produce at a highly discounted price to promote accessibility

• Weekly donations to Mt. Tabor AME Church’s “Love Kitchen”, a soup kitchen serving those that are food insecure in our neighborhood

• Year-round education programs serving all ages

The Urban Farm Manager oversees all aspects of the FNC Community Learning Farm and ensures successful implementation of program goals to increase availability of fresh produce to the East Poplar neighborhood, providing youth & community education on growing your own food and by fostering community around food and gardening.

The Urban Farm Manager reports to the Chief Operating Officer/Director of Youth Programs, and provides direct supervision to a seasonal hire and several interns. This position entails managing hands-on program operations at the 8th & Poplar Farm as well as home/office-based program coordination and communications. The 8th & Poplar Farm staff are involved in a wide range of activities leading partners, volunteers, and participants towards a successful growing season. Annually 8th & Poplar staff grow 4,400 pounds of produce, host hundreds of volunteers, and impact thousands of youth and adults in Philadelphia. The right person will bring enthusiasm, creativity and cultural sensitivity to the work, while advancing community connections and partnerships.

Essential Functions:

• Lead and manage all aspects of farm operations including orchard management, community garden, high tunnel, pollinator gardens, greenhouse propagation, with a focus on low-till and Integrated Pest Management growing methods

• Oversee greenhouse seedling production; determine seeding, potting up, and planting schedules for crops destined for veggie beds, high tunnel, pollinator gardens, distribution to community gardeners and community members. Oversee all seeding, watering, potting up, hardening off, monitoring for disease/pests.

• Oversee all aspects of community and education programs including: community garden, community compost program, farm stand, after school garden club, summer WorkReady program, volunteer workdays, workshops, community-focused donations, etc.

• Hire, train and supervise a team of staff: seasonal hire, college interns, apprentices, volunteers

• Oversee implementation of on and off-site education programs to culturally diverse groups of youth and adults with varying levels of expertise

• Serve as main point of contact for community partnerships

• Represent FNC through onsite tours, partnership meetings, conference/workshop presentations, media interviews, etc.

• Assist in developing educational materials: planting guides, lesson plans, video content, curricula, etc.

• Facilitate community connections to foster a sense of community around growing food.

• Record keeping and program evaluation: Track and analyze data related to program partners, student participants, crop plans, volunteer/intern hours, harvest records, monthly reports, and program impact and outcomes. Maintain records and provide info as requested in a timely manner.

Qualifications:

• 3-5 years of experience with chemical free/organic diversified vegetable production required. Working knowledge of common diseases and pests is a must.

• 2-3 years of experience with greenhouse propagation required.

• 2-3 years of experience in community outreach required; ability to connect and communicate with people in socially and economically diverse communities.

• Experience supervising staff and recruiting/managing volunteers and interns.

• Experience coordinating and leading educational programs for adults and youth.

• Season extension/high tunnel growing experience are a plus.

• Experience with carpentry, irrigation systems, small machines are a plus.

• Competency in Spanish, Cantonese and/or Mandarin are a plus.

• Experience working in urban communities and Black communities and/or communities of color.

• Demonstrated interest in food justice, local food systems, farm/garden-based education and community health.

• Self-motivated, detail-oriented, with strong organizational skills, and the ability to work independently.

• Demonstrated ability to coordinate multiple projects and deadlines, while remaining flexible and adapting to changing circumstances.

• Punctual and reliable with the ability to work a flexible schedule.

Physical Requirements:

• Ability to lift, adjust, push, pull, carry, and move heavy objects in all directions in excess of 40 pounds repeatedly and frequently.

• Ability to bend, stretch, twist, squat, and reach in all directions for extended periods of time.

• Ability to determine the distance between objects by measuring, seeing, judging, estimating.

• Must have full physical ability to grasp, assemble and move quickly and safely.

• Must have excellent hearing and vision for emergency situations.

• Communicating with others to exchange information, instructions and ideas by means of spoken words, typed or handwritten notes, forms and other work materials, use of a computer, laptop or other electronic device.

Work Schedule:

This is a full-time (35hours/week), exempt, salaried position. It can require regular evening and occasional weekend work. It is essential that the Urban Farm Manager is available Wenesdays until 7pm June-September. Work schedule will be adjusted as needed to accommodate seasonal demands.

Salary and Benefits:

Salary range 35-40K based on experience, full benefits package paid in full by FNC

Application Process:

Applications will be accepted and reviewed on an ongoing basis until the position is filled, with preference towards local applicants. Apply at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/fncUrbanFarmManager