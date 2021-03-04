Program Manager: Woori Center

Established in late 2018, Woori Center (wooricenterpa.org)’s mission is to organize Korean and Asian Americans to achieve social, racial and economic justice. Serving the Greater Philadelphia, Woori Center empowers the most vulnerable community members including the low-income, recent immigrant, limited English proficient, undocumented, youth, women and seniors. Through education, social service, community organizing, public policy advocacy, civic participation and arts & culture programs, Woori Center ensures that these community members can impact progressive change at the local and state levels. Woori Center is an affiliate of NAKASEC (National Korean American Service and Education Consortium).

The Program Manager will oversee and coordinate Woori Center’s civic engagement and community service programs and will report to the Executive Director. Roles and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Civic Engagement

• Develop, implement and evaluate Woori Center’s civic and voter engagement program, including voter registration, non-partisan voter education, voter turn-out efforts, and field/data tracking.

• Develop and implement base-building program in conjunction with Woori Center’s Advocacy and Community Service programs.

• Disseminate information about Woori Center’s civic engagement program via traditional, ethnic and social media in collaboration with the Center’s Communication Associate.

• Collaborate with the Executive Director in respect of program budget.

• Ensures a collaborative team-based approach among programs and services, optimizing available resources.

Direct Immigrant Service

• Develop, implement and evaluate Woori Center’s Immigrant Service program.

• Coordinate outreach for the community services collaborating with Woori Center’s core programs staff.

• Provide direct services including case management for DACA application/renewal and naturalization services.

Coalition Building

• Actively participate in relevant coalitions on behalf of Woori Center.

• Develop and grow relationships with new and non-traditional partners.

• Represent Woori Center at conferences, meetings and events as needed.

Experience & Skills Needed

• Strong understanding of issues facing the Asian American community and other marginalized communities including people of color, women, and LGBTQ community members and ready to resist racism, patriarchy, homophobia, classism and ableism.

• Experience organizing Asian Americans towards social, racial and economic justice issues.

• Ability to build a strong team and is committed to modeling the world we want to see inside the organization and its campaigns and programs.

• Experience planning and managing programs/projects in civic engagement, immigration service, advocacy, and/or coalition building.

• Believes that marginalized community members can and should lead organizing and advocacy campaigns.

• Strong vision of community empowerment and deep commitment to change the world with marginalized communities.

• Ability to travel.

• Ability to work some evenings and weekends.

• Bilingual in English and Korean highly preferred.

Salary will be commensurate with experience. Health care and other benefits are included.

Woori Center is an equal opportunity employer. Women and people of color are encouraged to apply.