Communications and Grants Manager: Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, is seeking a creative, resourceful, analytical, and strategic communicator with demonstrated success in securing grants and creating effective messaging for a variety of audiences to play a significant role in advancing PAWS’ mission of making Philadelphia a no-kill city.

JOB SUMMARY

The Communications and Grants Manager has primary responsibility for PAWS’ grant-seeking efforts, including stewarding relationships with current funders and identifying new potential funders whose priorities align with our work. The Manager will also be responsible for key communications functions, including messaging and media relations, to strategically advance PAWS’ visibility and support. The Communications and Grants Manager is an essential member of PAWS’ development team, working closely and collaboratively with the Executive Director and staff managers to further our lifesaving efforts in a manner consistent with our values.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Communications/Media (60%)

In collaboration with the Executive Director and development staff, create and implement a strategic, comprehensive, and integrated annual communications plan that:

– Advances PAWS’ mission, increases its visibility, and supports development efforts.

– Ensures cohesive and consistent messaging across all of PAWS’ channels.

– Identifies and maximizes fundraising opportunities throughout the year, incorporating major events, holiday promotions, and other campaigns, both established and new.

Oversee content strategy with a creative eye and supervise PAWS’ Digital Content Manager, who creates and maintains our social media presence and email marketing . Set measurable goals, establish expectations and priorities, and guide messaging to be used across platforms as needed.

with a creative eye and supervise PAWS’ Digital Content Manager, who creates and maintains our presence and . Set measurable goals, establish expectations and priorities, and guide messaging to be used across platforms as needed. Lead PAWS’ media relations effort by: cultivating and maintaining relationships with members of the media; pitching and placing stories that illustrate PAWS’ impact and position PAWS as a thought leader; monitoring the news for story opportunities and industry trends; writing/distributing news releases and media alerts; and, serving as primary contact for members of the media.

by: cultivating and maintaining relationships with members of the media; pitching and placing stories that illustrate PAWS’ impact and position PAWS as a thought leader; monitoring the news for story opportunities and industry trends; writing/distributing news releases and media alerts; and, serving as primary contact for members of the media. Assume primary responsibility for writing and design of PAWS’ key stakeholder communications, including the midyear and annual impact reports, year-end direct mail fundraising appeal, and other pieces as needed.

of PAWS’ key stakeholder communications, including the midyear and annual impact reports, year-end direct mail fundraising appeal, and other pieces as needed. Ensure PAWS’ web site content is current, impactful, and reflective of our range of programs and efforts.

is current, impactful, and reflective of our range of programs and efforts. Utilize metrics and other analytic tools to assess efforts and develop actionable insights to increase individual giving revenue and audience engagement.

Serve as a liaison between PAWS and community partners and other external organizations as needed.

between PAWS and community partners and other external organizations as needed. Assist with event planning as needed.

Grant Writing/Management (40%)

Maintain PAWS’ grant calendar, prepare compelling proposals, fulfill reporting and recognition requirements, and steward relationships with funders to maximize engagement and support.

Research, evaluate, and identify new grant opportunities, ensuring potential support for all PAWS program areas; develop proposals accordingly.

Establish and work to meet annual grant funding goals.

Utilize PAWS’ fundraising database (Salesforce) to maintain accurate and timely records of all interactions with funders and to track proposals, pledges, receivables, receipts, and reporting deadlines.

General

Remain knowledgeable of trends, tactics, and best practices in animal welfare, as well as in nonprofit communications, marketing, and fundraising.

Uphold the integrity of the organization at all times, working collaboratively with colleagues and volunteers to ensure its smooth operation.

SKILLS/QUALITIES REQUIRED:

Outstanding interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills with the ability to articulate messages to a variety of audiences

Passion for PAWS’ mission and an ability to bring it to life through persuasive storytelling and impactful metrics.

A persevering, outgoing, mature self-starter who:

– Thinks big, yet has careful attention to detail, and is organized, prepared, and reliable.

– Is proactive, works with a sense of urgency, and thrives in a fast-paced environment surrounded by extremely motivated and determined colleagues who are both compassionate and analytical.

– Has good judgment, strong problem-solving skills, and can work independently, prioritizing and managing multiple tasks with minimal supervision or direction.

Ability to:

– Work respectfully and productively with a culturally diverse community of stakeholders.

– Empathize, making stakeholders feel valued, and deepening their sense of connection to PAWS.

– Promote a humane and caring attitude toward all animals, treating all animals properly and with compassion at all times, including those who are sick, injured, feral, or aggressive.

– Maintain a calm, pleasant, tactful, and professional demeanor, even in stressful situations.

Technologically savvy, with the ability to troubleshoot, identify, and learn to use new tools that may aid our development and communications efforts.

Proficiency in WordPress, Salesforce CRM, and G Suite/standard office software.

Basic graphic design and photo editing skills and ability to create graphics as needed strongly preferred.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Bachelor’s Degree with 3-5 years of non-profit communications experience, preferably in animal welfare, and demonstrated success in securing significant grant funding, implementing strategic communications plans, working with members of the media, and managing staff.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: No allergic conditions that would be aggravated by handling or working with animals.

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Executive Director

HOURS: This is a full-time, exempt position. A minimum of 40 hours per week is required. Some evening and weekend hours may be required.

COMPENSATION: PAWS offers competitive benefits and salary commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY: Please send cover letter, resume, writing sample, and salary requirements to melissa@phillypaws.org