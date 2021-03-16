Executive Director: Impact100

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(Part-time, 20 hours per week)

About Impact100

Impact100 is a collaborative and forward-thinking nonprofit organization that brings together individual women in order to make large, collective grants. Since its founding in 2008, Impact100 Philadelphia has awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia region with missions including arts & culture, education, environment, family, and health & wellness. Grants are awarded annually by a vote of the membership. For its 2020-21 grant cycle, Impact has 431 members and will award $420,000 in funding.

Mission

Impact100 Philadelphia engages women in collectively funding high-impact grants that address unmet needs in the Philadelphia region and raise the profile of smaller nonprofit organizations. Through this work, our goal is to make our community more just, equitable, and healthy for everyone.

Position Overview

Impact100 Philadelphia is seeking a dynamic and experienced leader who will work collaboratively with the Board of Directors to fulfill our mission, implement our strategic plan and manage all aspects of our volunteer-based, grantmaking organization. Reporting to the Co-Presidents, this role includes oversight of the administration, fiscal management, programs, and activities of Impact100 Philadelphia. One part-time administrator reports to the Executive Director.

For the foreseeable future, this position will be entirely remote. Once Covid restrictions ease, this position will be remote with work carried out from home, but it requires that the candidate live in the Greater Philadelphia region and be available to attend meetings of the Board and other working groups, participate in occasional evening events and meetings, and build relationships in the local community.

Responsibilities

Leadership and Management

Work closely with the Board of Directors to implement Impact100’s strategic plan, particularly related to membership retention, growth and grantmaking.

Support each Board Committee in planning and implementing annual goals and assisting with technology needs.

Collaborate with Board leadership to develop, initiate and maintain a succession plan for key volunteer roles.

Participate in and contribute to Board meetings.

Participate in occasional evening events and meetings.

Along with Board Co-Presidents, act as a primary spokesperson, representing Impact100.

Develop and maintain key community relationships to further the goals and increase awareness of Impact100 Philadelphia.

Program Management

Provide support to Membership and Grants Chairs, including grants process and member engagement.

Work with Programs Chair to support planning and execution of education programs and other events.

Work with Membership and DEI Board Chairs to develop and manage effective programs supporting membership retention and growth, with an emphasis on broadening membership diversity and membership satisfaction.

Build and maintain relationships with local philanthropic and nonprofit institutions and the business community to drive progress on membership goals and nonprofit engagement.

Financial Management & Administration

Manage day-to-day business operations of Impact100 Philadelphia including direct supervision of Administrator and oversight of financial resources and organizational budget.

Oversee and evaluate operational systems (e.g. databases, financial, workflows, and website).

Provide support to the Communications Chair to develop a communications plan and promote Impact100 through newsletters and social media.

Develop and execute a fundraising plan with support of the Board to expand revenue streams in support of operations.

Attributes

The successful candidate will have the following attributes:

Bachelor’s degree and minimum of five years of senior management experience.

Experience in and knowledge of the nonprofit sector in Philadelphia a plus.

Previous experience with fundraising, a record of securing gifts, and demonstrated track record of revenue growth.

Experience with Impact100 not required but a plus.

Experience managing volunteers a plus.

Excellent verbal communication skills, as well as strong ability to write clearly and persuasively.

Strong presentation skills.

Solid technical and analytical skills, including proficiency in G-suite applications.

Familiarity with DonorPerfect, Constant Contact, SlideRoom, is a plus.

Highly developed interpersonal, networking and relationship-building skills.

Highly organized with ability to pay extraordinary attention to detail.

Self-starter with great initiative who is able to work independently, but also collaboratively.

Availability for some in-person, evening events.

Enthusiastic support of the mission of Impact100 Philadelphia.

Compensation

Compensation will be $35,000 to $45,000, commensurate with experience. Impact100 offers schedule flexibility and paid leave.

How to Apply

Please send a cover letter and resume to EDSearch@impact100philly.org by April 12, 2021. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position is open until filled. Those invited to submit further materials or schedule an interview will be contacted directly. The position is expected to begin July 1, 2021.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statement

Impact100 Philadelphia pledges to do the hard work of looking inward, listening to all those our organization touches, and seeking to become a truly inclusive and equitable organization. Impact100 Philadelphia’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee was formed in 2019 and we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment and doing more to combat prejudice and systemic racism through our philanthropy.