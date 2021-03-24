Director of Public Engagement: Christ Church Preservation Trust

The Christ Church Preservation Trust (“CCPT”) seeks an experienced and passionate public education professional, with dynamic public speaking skills, to partner with and support the Executive Director and the Rector of Christ Church in all aspects related to education, outreach and public engagement.

Reporting to the Executive Director, and working closely with the CCPT Board’s Education Committee, the Director of Public Engagement will be responsible for the development and administration of dynamic programming relevant to existing audiences and committed to growing our audience reach, with a focus on presenting Christ Church’s history with professional accuracy, integrity, and truth-telling inspiration, including by bringing to the fore themes concerning diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.

The DPE will be responsible for expanding the scope of the CCPT’s public engagement, establishing and nurturing both a national audience and community partnerships in strategic ways, and designing programs that deepen the relationships with the wide-ranging communities we serve and, most particularly, with Philadelphia public schools we hope to more widely serve. The Director must balance the creative and intellectual process of educational programming with duties associated with administration. The ideal candidate will be curious and engaging, have broad historical perspective, and be able to engender trust and a shared vision for inspiring and reaching wider communities while deepening our local impact.

An active and dynamic parish with 400 members, Christ Church was founded in 1695 as a provision of William Penn’s Charter. During its history, hosting members of the Continental Congress during the American Revolution and Presidents George Washington and John Adams in the first decade of the newly established Republic. Among early members were Benjamin and Deborah Franklin, Betsy Ross, John Penn (William Penn’s grandson) and (with Franklin) signers of the Constitution and of the Declaration of Independence, including Robert Morris, Benjamin Rush, and Francis Hopkinson.

Dating to 1744, the current building has been cited as “our finest Early American church” and one of the finest Georgian structures in America. Its steeple (completed in 1754), financed by a lottery organized by Benjamin Franklin, is the work of Robert Smith, one of America’s earliest architects. For 56 years, the Christ Church steeple was the tallest structure in North America, and and remained tallest in Philadelphia for 119 years until 1873. Christ Church is a privately managed historic site that is an official component of Independence National Historical Park.

Christ Church Burial Ground is located at 5th and Arch Streets in Philadelphia and is one of America’s most unique Colonial and Revolution-era graveyards, with 1,400 markers on two beautiful acres right in the heart of historic Philadelphia. The Burial Ground is the final resting place of some of our most prominent leaders, including Benjamin Franklin and four other signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Founded in 1963, the Christ Church Preservation Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is the preservation and protection of Christ Church historic properties and responsible for the programs that welcome the general public for education and inspiration. With an independent Board of Trustees and Executive Director, the Trust works closely with the Christ Church Vestry and clergy.

The DPE will be responsible for forging a consensus vision, designing, building and implementing the educational programming initiatives at the Church and the Burial Ground.

The DPE will cultivate strong relationships with Trust colleagues; provide thought leadership regarding effective methods and dissemination of education and community relations, with special attention relative to the history of the Church and of Philadelphia.

The DPE must possess a comprehensive understanding of professional standards and best practices as established by the American Alliance of Museums and are expected to maintain a genuine and deep commitment to historical accuracy, diversity and inclusion.

Primary Responsibilities:

The Director will hire and oversee training for up to 20 part-time educators and must be able to communicate effectively with various constituent groups, have strong organizational and operational skills, able to develop historically accurate, engaging and insightful curriculum, and must be self-directed and a team player.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Curatorial Duties

Develops the strategies for public engagement to meet the needs of existing audiences, while simultaneously expanding audiences to engage a wider audience, particularly with respect to the growth of younger and diverse attendees.

Collaborate closely in the identification and cultivation of donors, and in the research and application of grants designed to support the Trust’s vision for programming.

Networks out to organizations in the area to invigorate programming partnerships

Strategizes and contributes historical and thematically engaging content for the website, digital outlets, and social media channels

Administrative Duties

Management of staffing in public programs, educational programming, group tours, sometimes including volunteers, docents, and interns.

Oversees general operation, including ticket sales, overseeing the setting up and preparing of cash register efficiencies and working with POS system.

Works closely with Executive Director to ensure fulfillment of assigned strategic initiatives, including educational content and annual program offerings

Active member of staff and in overall management, attends meetings with Board Trustees, representing the Trust effectively and with integrity in public forums.

Examines and evaluates all programming efforts at the Church and the Burial Ground.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS:

Degree in History or Museum Education preferred, with 5 years of public education leadership experience. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered

Demonstrated management and administrative abilities

Commitment to the best practices in public history education

Excellent written and interpersonal skills; leadership ability, and proven ability to work with a range of colleagues based on consensus building

Excellent writing and public speaking abilities

Experience with virtual programming, including live streaming and revenue models associated with creating programs.

Willingness to work nights and weekends when necessary and to organize key CCPT events and program schedule

This is a full time regular, non-exempt position