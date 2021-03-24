Manager of Individual Giving: Theatre Horizon

Theatre Horizon seeks a Manager of Individual Giving to be responsible for cultivating, developing and overseeing relationships with existing and prospective donors. This position will develop and implement various fundraising strategies to sustain and grow the donor pool including spearheading our annual fund initiatives, developing and executing cultivation events, and soliciting prospects for gifts of all sizes. Responsibilities include the creation of the development calendar, gift management and tracking, and maintaining donor relationships and profiles. The Manager of Individual Giving should have an interest in exploring and implementing principles of community-centric fundraising.

With a $1 million annual budget, Theatre Horizon produces an ambitious season of plays, musicals and concerts for the general public, while educating nearly 1,000 children annually in the Philadelphia suburbs via our drama classes. Theatre Horizon is located in Norristown and serves a diverse array of stakeholders. Like most theatre companies in this moment, we are asking big questions about our purpose during and after the pandemic and are seeking to innovate in ways that prioritize our values.

Duties include

Take primary responsibility for stewarding relationships with donors Cultivate and solicit prospective donors while maintaining and growing relationships with current donors through personal meetings, on and off-site. Create various donor benefits to continue to develop relationships with donors at every level. Attend performances and events as part of donor cultivation efforts. Respond to donor gifts with thank you notes, phone calls, and other individualized touchpoints Coordinate logistics for all development events and ensure an exceptional donor experience, with a focus on cultivation and stewardship.

Lead year-round donor stewardship via phone calls, mailings, and digital communications Manage appeal processes including the writing, production and mailing of letters and overseeing digital components of campaigns. Create and distribute the donor newsletter Maintain and update Fundraising-specific sections of website Create and oversee distribution of Annual Report

Oversee all efforts to achieve the annual contributed income goal Implement new strategies and protocols to steadily increase individual giving income. Solicit individual prospects for major gifts or recommend prospects to the Artistic Director for solicitation. Lead donor prospecting by conducting research on prospective individual donors.

Manage the development department budget

Oversee ad hoc Cultivation Committee of Theatre Horizon Board Members & Supporter

Leverage Theatre Horizon’s CRM, Salesforce, for all fundraising tasks, including prospecting, cultivation, stewardship, reporting, and financial reconciliation. Maintain individual donor files in Salesforce Process donations and prepare acknowledgement letters and other correspondence Continually update our Salesforce database and pull various donor reports to create targeted email lists Analyze giving trends and pull financial reports in order and use this information to create best practices

Event Management Develop vision for and oversee all logistics of cultivation events (including creating budget for events, sending invitations, booking space, contracting personnel, and soliciting donations from our partners) Manage the dining partner program; Meet and/or exceed goals by soliciting new dining partner accounts and maintaining relationships with existing accounts.

In tandem with Artistic Director, create and implement new community-centric fundraising practices that are in alignment with Theatre Horizon’s antiracist action plan

Assist Artistic Director with monthly touchpoints for Major Donors and other duties as assigned by Artistic Director

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience:

Professional experience with Individual Giving/Development for a Non-Profit Organization (preferably in the arts)

Excellent written / oral communication skills

Proven ability to generate excitement and enthusiasm for an idea and bring others on board

History working with a wide variety of people and personalities; ability to create and facilitate a welcoming environment.

Keen attention to detail and follow through.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Proficiency working in Google Suite (Gmail, Google Calendar, Docs, Forms and Sheets)

Impeccable record-keeping abilities

Database management experience (Salesforce experience preferred but not required)

Ability to present information concisely and effectively, both verbally and in writing

Ability to prioritize tasks, take initiative, and stay organized, with flexibility to take direction when departmental priorities shift.

Availability and willingness to work on some nights and weekends for donor events.

Understanding of the confidential and sensitive nature of fundraising efforts and donor information.

Ability to work in a hands-on environment with limited resources.

Interest in the performing arts & culture sector.

Dedication and drive to succeed, willingness.

Strong knowledge of principles, ethics and practices of theatrical creation.

Please note that although this job is currently remote, it may require in-person work at Theatre Horizon’s office as early as June 2021.

Work environment: We value work/life balance and maintaining flexible schedules. Even when it is safe to resume working on-site in our offices, a combination of working in the office and from home may be possible. Theatre Horizon is dedicated to building an actively antiracist and creative environment.

Compensation: This 30-hour/week position will be paid between $38,000-$42,000 depending on experience. We do not provide health insurance but all employees working 30 hours/week (or more) receive a $412/month stipend. Employees also receive complimentary tickets for all season productions, paid leave, paid vacation and holidays off.