Manager of Institutional Relations: Mural Arts Philadelphia

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the largest public art initiative of its kind, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 30 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating nearly 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges of understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world, and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, and public art and its preservation. Popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts’ iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the “City of Murals.”

Mural Arts Philadelphia seeks a Manager of Institutional Relations. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Manager of Institutional Relations is a key role within the Development Department. Working closely with the Director of Development and other members of the development team, along with program/project staff, the Manager of Institutional Relations is responsible for all grant applications, reporting, and securing of new grants for the organization. The Manager of Institutional Relations will craft proposals for institutional stakeholders, delegating writing assignments when appropriate; communicating actively with institutional stakeholders and prospects as project ideas are being developed and implemented; providing support to project/program managers as they work towards specific deliverables and outcomes, including evaluation requirements; and ending each institutional funding cycle with a well-written report that accurately documents use of funds, and positions Mural Arts for continued support.

Responsibilities

Managing the Writing Process – Author grant proposals and reports; collaborate with program and project staff to propose conference presentations; manage the editing process for all documents they originate; delegate writing assignments to available authors, including interns, Development staff, and project/program managers; support them as they encounter challenges; monitor the quality of all out-going written documents.

Institutional Giving Systems Management – Manage the grants/correspondence calendar and build optimum timelines for proposal creation; participate in creating consistency and transparency between different internal budgeting systems; conduct institutional prospect research on a routine basis as well as regular funding audits that offer program managers a better sense of opportunities we could become qualified for as we grow; collaborate on institutional data entry and filing; maintain list of passwords and logins for institutions; track institutional giving and support the director’s reporting needs.

Institutional Relations Management – Maintain written correspondence with institutional stakeholders; prepare and participate in phone calls, meetings, and site visits with institutional partners as needed; pro-actively update institutional partners when staff, program/project implementation, or budgets shift from what was proposed.

Projects and Program Development in Conjunction with Major Grant Opportunities – Identify the appropriate internal staff and external partners; conduct research on funders’ interests and terminologies and share findings with staff and partners; develop timelines and organize meetings with identified stakeholders; channel the interests and concerns of funders during planning meetings; facilitate conversations between stakeholders with respect to outcomes, indicators, and metrics; document information from this process in preparation for implementation.

Institutional Data Gathering and Evaluation – Present and interpret data captured through existing departmental processes in proposals and reports to external stakeholders.

Grant Management Compliance – Facilitate grant compliance by clearly communicating contract requirements and holding meetings to review finances and deliverables; arrange for and attend grant launch and project implementation meetings as requested by project/program managers; pro-actively update institutional partners when staff, program/project implementation, or budgets shift from what was proposed. Manage grant revision processes;

Training/Mentorship – Provide ongoing training and mentorship to staff and interns who aid in the grant-writing process.

Technical Requirements

· A BA or BS in related field, or equivalent experience and knowledge.

· Minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in grant writing, ideally with a focus in arts, culture, or social justice.

· Knowledge of Microsoft office programs is required; Familiarity with nonprofit financial management and restricted grant reporting preferred.

· Excellent communication skills (oral, written, and listening) and ability to work in a fast-paced environment are required.

· Ability to clearly and comfortably communicate with many levels of staff, funders, donors, and public officials, both verbally and in writing.

This job description is a summary of the duties of the above position. Other related duties may be required by the supervisor. This position is an office position and will require significant time using a computer. This position may also be asked to be on-site for events and functions.

Mural Arts seeks candidates who value and demonstrate the following core competencies: committed problem solving, deep thinking & fearless creation, inquisitive learning, thoughtful communication, mindful collaboration, personal accountability, and a commitment to actively prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.