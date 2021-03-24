Human Resources Manager: Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

POSITION SUMMARY

The Human Resource Manager responsible for the overall planning, coordination, and administration of the human resources function for the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, which has over 100 regular full time and part time staff and at times over 100 seasonal employees. The HR Manager is responsible for developing and ensuring effective implementation of plans, systems, policies and processes for workforce planning, talent acquisition, talent management and development, employee engagement, legal compliance and recordkeeping, employee relations, and total rewards (compensation and benefits). This position requires a person who is collaborative and capable of building consensus and commitment toward shared outcomes.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with the leadership team to formulate, develop, implement, and evaluate a HR and Talent Management Strategy to achieve the organization’s vision, mission, and goals, and to create value to its stakeholders. Regularly engage in direct communication with the Department Heads on key human resources matters.

Oversee all recruitment efforts to ensure that the organization is effectively and efficiently sourcing and selecting the right candidates and establishing a diverse work force.

Develop and drive talent management strategies to ensure effective staffing alignment with the needs of the organization, attract talent, identify critical talent needs, develop core competencies and corresponding development opportunities, and engage leadership in succession planning.

Identify ways to enhance staff retention and productivity, including strategies to enhance employee engagement, leadership and staff development, regular feedback and coaching, career pathing, and promoting an organizational culture that positions the Foundation as an “employer of choice.”

Identify and document areas of opportunities for greater diversity, greater inclusion and identify opportunities to ensure that all employees are treated equitably; resulting in a plan with leadership that will ensure a work environment where every employee feels valued.

Oversee and investigate any complaints of harassment/discrimination and any other unjust practice allegations and ensure timely and appropriate closure to any such allegations.

Manage the administration of the performance management process, making sure that the organization’s managers are equipped to engage in constructive and ongoing feedback and coaching, to encourage staff and actively address performance gaps.

Ensure that there is a consistent and effective onboarding process that assist the employee in understanding the structure of the organization, the mission, and values of the organization, how the employee’s position supports to the overall goals of the organization and the various tools and applications available to the employee.

Maintain current knowledge and application of all relevant laws and regulations at the local, state, and national level relating to employment and ensure organizational compliance. This includes educating and advising managers and senior leaders on HR-related legal and regulatory matters and ensuring HR programs, practices and policies are aligned.

Ensure that employee files and records are properly and securely maintained.

Analyze trends in compensation and benefits to ensure a competitivea competitive total compensation to attract and retain staff, while monitoring best practices and partnering with leadership to develop a Total Rewards/Pay philosophy.

Manage benefit broker resources and benefits enrollment process, as well as manage leave administration and communicate with the payroll function.

Oversee all benefit related service provider billing activity to ensure accuracy and timeliness of any adjustments and payments.

Maintain a strategy to optimize and integrate HR technology, enabling managers and employees to easily perform people-related transactions (e.g., benefits enrollment), facilitate delivery of effective HR services, securely stores employee data, and supports people-related decisions.

Perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent years of experience in Human Resources or related field

SHRM Certification preferred.

A minimum of 7 years of HR generalist experience partnering directly with senior leadership to develop, align and implement HR and organizational development strategies.

Ability to deal with sensitive issues with directness and compassion when necessary.

Experience implementing strategies and systems for talent management, compensation and benefits, and HR technology.

Strong business acumen and organizational skills

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Working knowledge of employment laws and other compliance issues

Ability to listen and probe to understand underlying needs and/or root cause of an issue.

Ability to provide thoughtful, progressive, and strategic guidance.

Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communications skills, including proficiency in developing and delivering presentations.

Demonstrated ability to anticipate and solve practical problems.

Ability to identify, influence, and collaborate with key stakeholders to achieve desired organizational outcomes.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and HR system applications

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Must be able to lift 15 pounds at a time.

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer.