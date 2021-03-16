Manager of Development: Chester County History Center

Core Competencies:
Advanced critical thinker, highly effective communicator, emotionally intelligent, highly organized, team player, ambitious self-starter, detailed and passionate about quality of work
Qualifications:
- 2 + years of professional-related experience in core competencies
- Grant writing or relevant experience
- Experience with gift solicitation
- Computer fluency in MS Office and donor database software
- Great attention to detail is essential to success in the position
- Excellent interpersonal, analytical, and organizational skills, capable of working effectively with board members, staff members, volunteers, and donors
- Energetic, self-motivated, flexible and adaptable with a sense of humor
DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with the Director of Development to manage all efforts, including the Annual Fund, to increase philanthropy from individuals, corporations, and foundations.
- Lead the Development team grant process, including writing and submission, grant reports, and maintaining the foundation grants calendar cycles.
- Build ongoing, positive relationships with donors, other constituents, and partners.
- Work with the Development team to set goals and develop strategy for annual appeals.
- Implement best practices for revenue growth, adjusting to customer experience survey results and feedback; drive and encourage creativity and innovation leading to new revenue opportunities.
- Engage the community to create relevant, best in class experiences; ensure event and activity details are expertly executed.
- Support communications and marketing efforts.
- Help plan, execute, and analyze all fundraising events.
- Achieve budgeted fundraising goals.
- Ensure all commitments to donors are fulfilled through on-going communication, follow-up, and outreach.
- Support staff and Board members with other projects as deemed necessary.
- Independently lead projects from beginning to completion.
- Collaborate in a small team setting; be flexible, adaptable and willing to take on a variety of roles.
- Assume responsibility for personal and professional growth.
- Perform other duties as assigned/required by supervisor.
CCHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and we are committed to diversity and equal opportunity in our recruitment and hiring. Qualified candidates of all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to apply for this position.
Compensation:
Salary range of $40,000 – $50,000 based upon experience. PTO and health benefits.