Membership & Development Manager: African American Museum in Philadelphia

Position Summary:

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) seeks an experienced membership and fundraising professional to manage, steward, and grow AAMP’s membership and annual fund programs and provide administration for institutional and individual funding. S/he is responsible for producing and distributing monthly renewals and appeals to members and donors via email and mail; communicating in a timely manner with members and donors to ensure they remain engaged and informed; and maintaining the development and membership database. The Manager also assists the Vice President of External Relations and Development with various development initiatives, including producing grant application materials and events, which align with the strategic priorities of the organization.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Work with the VP of External Relations and Development to update development and membership records, and help administer strategies for building and maintaining a vigorous fundraising program by actively identifying and soliciting new members, and by retaining, renewing and upgrading current members in a timely manner

Under the guidance of the VP of External Relations and Development, produce and coordinate donor and member communications, including monthly renewals, brochures, appeals, etc., through email, mail, social media, and other strategies

Log and process all donor and membership renewals, gifts, pledges and agreements, with attention to details and accuracy

Administer membership benefits fulfillment and acknowledgement and serve as a staff liaison to Museum members

Work with Visitor Services and Programming staff to attach member benefits to AAMP programs and events, and produce occasional members only and donor events.

In conjunction with the VP of External Relations and Development, maintain a calendar of funding activities including due dates and impact report timelines

In coordination with the VP of External Relations and Development, draft language, maintain and update development and membership webpages on the AAMP website

Generate regular reports as requested by Vice President of External Relations and Development

Qualifications, Skills and Abilities Required:

Education/ Experience Required:

Minimum three to five (3-5) years of experience in development or membership, preferably in a museum(s) or related field

Bachelor’s Degree

Skills and Abilities Required:

Excellent organizational, writing, and communication skills

Attention to detail

Proficiency in MS Word and Excel, and donor database software

Knowledge of basic fundraising and membership techniques and strategies

Knowledge of fundraising information sources

Ability to take direction, manage multiple priorities, meet deadlines, and take initiative

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Critical thinking skills in decision making

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to deal professionally with a wide range of people, including staff, board members, donors, and volunteers

Available to work nights and weekends as needed for events or deadlines

Knowledge of African American history and culture a plus

Physical Requirements & Working Conditions:

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for extended periods of time operating a computer and other offices productivity devices such as a calculator, telephone, and copy machine. Must be able to adapt to high pace environments occasionally moving/lifting light weight equipment and other work-related objects up to 25lbs. May have to work late nights, weekends and in outdoor weather.

Employee Acknowledgement:

This job description describes the general nature and level of work performed by the employee assigned to this position. It does not state or imply that these are the only duties and responsibilities assigned to the job. The employee may be required to perform other job-related duties as requested by the supervisor. All requirements are subject to change over time, and to possible modification to reasonably accommodate changing institutional needs and individuals with a disability.

Expected hours: 37.5 per week