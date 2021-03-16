Accounting Manager: Museum of the American Revolution

The Accounting Manager position reports to the CFO and assists with oversight of all financial operations. Crucial attributes include a high level of organizational and multi-tasking skills, excellent computer literacy, strong oral and written communication skills, and a minimum of five years of daily sales experience, preferably in a museum setting. Must be comfortable working in a fast paced environment while remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful and efficient, with a high level of professionalism and confidentiality. Bachelor’s degree in Accounting is required.

Primary Responsibilities:

Responsible for recording of and reconciliation of all Daily Sales activity including:

Sales activity reported by Galaxy POS. Work with Director of Visitor Experience to ensure that all tickets types and promotions are set up correctly to ensure the ability to track and record where needed.

Monitor policies and procedures for daily handling and reporting of cash and credit card receipts and update as needed. Ensure that systems are maintained to segregate and account for all cash received. Audit the daily processes on a regular basis to ensure continued compliance with approved procedures. Assist Director of Visitor Experience with establishment of any new policies and procedures that become necessary as changes are made.

Monitor all credit card activity, review monthly fee reporting and record in General Ledger.

Set up scholarships received via donations or grants in Galaxy; monitor and report usage of scholarships on a monthly basis.

Calculate, record and pay quarterly sales tax

Reconcile all Earned Revenue and Deferred Revenue accounts.

Oversee preparation of, and serve as backup for the bi-weekly payroll by Staff Accountant

Validation of payroll accuracy. Responsible for payroll related functions including preparation of bi-weekly and end of month calculations and journals, set up of new payroll processes when needed, monitoring of time and attendance, and ensuring compliance with payroll policies.

Reconciliation of all payroll-related accounts in the general ledger.

Reconciliation of 403(b) / Profit Sharing deductions and contributions to 3rd party administrator statements. Prepare and submit payroll information for annual 403B review and audit.

Assist with special reporting and projects for Director of HR

Oversee and serve as backup for Accounts Payable function, including establishment and maintenance of procedures for payments of invoices to vendors and of reimbursable expenses to employees.

Validate and process monthly credit card payments.

Verify that policies regarding internal authorization of payments are followed.

Monitor Museum contracts to ensure that payments are made in accordance with contracted terms.

Ensure compliance with established procedures to minimize risk of security issues regarding EFT and wire payments

Responsible for monthly entries and reconciliations regarding Prepaid Insurance, other Prepaid and Accrued expenses, and Health and Dental/Disability insurances.

Assist CFO with monitoring of expenses for exhibits, grant reporting, special events, and other projects

Participate in preparation for annual audit

Assist CFO with maintenance of General Ledger structure and General Ledger reporting.

Assist CFO with monitoring of all banking activity, verifying transactions and maintaining balances to ensure adequate reserves to cover payroll and AP activity, and to assist with future cash flow projections.

Provide support for budget and forecasting activities.

Other duties as assigned.

Skills and Knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting is required

Supervisory experience required

Strong interpersonal skills and effective written and verbal communication skills

5 years’ experience non-profit accounting experience including experience with daily sales via POS system, and payroll, preferably in a museum setting

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and payroll and accounting software, preferably ADP and Financial Edge

Ability to work independently and virtually