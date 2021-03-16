Program Manager: The Monkey and the Elephant

The Monkey & The Elephant (M&E) is a non-profit coffee shop operating a transitional employment program for former foster youth. Former foster youth face barriers that challenge their long-term success, including high rates of homelessness, incarceration, unemployment and low educational attainment. Utilizing a strength-based and trauma-informed approach, we mitigate barriers and provide employment related skill development within paid learning opportunities at our café.

The Monkey & The Elephant is a highly evolving organization. The potential candidate needs to be open to the possibility that their role and responsibilities may evolve in concert with the organization.

The Program Manager will have three main areas of focus, as described below. While time spent on each area varies on a monthly basis depending on the needs of the organization, the general breakdown is below.

1. 70%: Coaching and support of program participants including:

Coordinate weekly/bi-weekly professional development sessions with program employees, occasionally facilitating pre-set lesson plans.

Support program participants and conducting bi-weekly individual meetings/coaching sessions to support their short term and long goals, personal/professional development and ultimately support transition to meaningful work or education.

Support employer and program participant at one off site worksite.

Coordinate and/or facilitate bi-monthly training with Café leadership to inform strengths-based trauma-informed practices and mindsets.

Identify, centralize and share resources for young people aging out of foster-care.

2. 20% Coordinate Art & Music monthly events.

Curate First Friday monthly Art & Music community engagement event with a focus on artists who have experienced the child welfare system.

Coordinate with partner organizations (AIC and E3) to curate and install or showcase work.

Supervise program employee supporting First Friday events.

Facilitate alumni and partners networking at First Friday events with the goal of sharing opportunities and making direct connections.

3. 10% Liaise with partner organizations, primarily by:

Partner with Philadelphia older youth serving organizations and conducting bi-weekly progress calls with any partnering organizations and program participant(s)

Maintain and create connections pipeline programs and opportunities for program employees post M&E, including educational, vocational and other work opportunities.

Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Recruiting and Interviewing potential program participants and selecting candidates alongside the General Manager

Completing program intake paperwork

Supporting the tracking and reporting of relevant data for grants, monthly board reports, and strategic planning and growth.

Coordination of worksite partnerships and participating in citywide workforce development collaboration and partnerships.

Participate in program committee board meetings.

Required Experience:

3+ years of experience in workforce development and human services/social work or related field with young adults with histories in child welfare.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in experience.

Experience and/or training in Trauma Theory grounded in Strength Based philosophy of practice

Proficiency in MS Office Suite and Google Docs

Experience coordinating partners and projects

Experience supervising young adults

The position requires a combination of in person and virtual work. Monday afternoons and first Fridays will be required, the other hours are flexible. Compensation range is $18-20,000 and includes PTO.