Assistant Manager of Visitor Services: Philadelphia Museum of Art

How You Will Contribute

The Visitor Services Assistant Manager models superior customer service while ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for visitors in the public areas throughout the museum. They coordinate the activities of the Visitor Services Assistants and monitor visitor experience throughout the museum, redeploying staff resources as necessary to ensure a friendly and informative experience for all.

The Visitor Services Assistant Manager serves as the point-person for any complications that arise in the admissions area and throughout the public areas of the museum, including software or equipment malfunctions, gallery experience, line management, and resolving visitor concerns. Most of the Visitor Services Assistant Manager’s day is spent on the floor interacting with our visitors and staff.

Specifically, you will…

Lead the Visitor Services team by demonstrating extraordinary customer service skills.

At all times, be a welcoming and informed presence for visitors while motivating team members to do the same.

Ensure all visitor facing spaces, and personal workspaces, adhere to museum standards of cleanliness and sanitation.

Relieve Visitor Services Assistants (VSA) for breaks; covering admissions, coat check, gallery posts and other functions as needed throughout the day.

Train new VSA’s in both customer service and the technical aspects of their job.

Monitor activities in public spaces and intervene to proactively resolve issues before they escalate, with the goal of ensuring a smooth and pleasant experience for visitors.

Identify areas for improvement within the department and make recommendations to the Director of Visitor Services.

Work collaboratively with staff across the museum.

Assist in Scheduling VSA’s for all daily, special events and other shifts as needed.

Assist Visitor Services Manager(s) with the orientation and onboarding of new staff.

Assist Visitor Services Manager(s) with performance management of staff.

Ensure all Visitor Services Assistants have the information and supplies needed to carry out their assigned tasks successfully; check in at each of the stations throughout the day.

Responsible for daily opening and closing procedures.

Ensure accuracy of timecards submitted for VSA’s.

Perform other tasks as directed by the Director of Visitor Services.

