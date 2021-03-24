Director Individual Giving: Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

DEPARTMENT: Development

POSITION: Director of Individual Giving

CLASSIFICATION: Exempt (Salaried)

REPORTS TO: Senior Vice President of Development

THE FREE LIBRARY OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION:

The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the city of Philadelphia’s public library system. Increasingly, the Library relies on private support to provide the critical programs and resources necessary to advance literacy, guide learning and inspire curiosity throughout the Philadelphia region.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Director of Individual Giving is a senior member of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation’s Development team and conceptualizes and manages the Free Library Foundation’s annual fundraising programs, which include premier membership (The Pepper Society), young professionals membership (The Ravens Society), and family membership (The Knee Hi Society), as well as the Free Library Fund. The Director carries a portfolio of leadership prospects and is responsible for fundraising goals of $2M+.

In addition to directing annual giving programs, The Director of Individual Giving manages the volunteer councils that support membership acquisition and stewardship. She/he directs all acquisition, renewal, and stewardship activity, including relationship cultivation, events, and benefits administration. This position oversees a robust direct marketing program, and is responsible for messaging and coordination of this successful fundraising strategy. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing all programmatic aspects of the Individual Giving program, working closely with the events team to plan dinners, receptions, trips, author experiences, and more.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Director of Individual Giving:

Envisions, implements, and directs strategy to ensure continued growth of individual annual giving programs at the Free Library.

Cultivates and solicits Pepper Society and leadership annual giving prospects with the goal of increasing giving.

Meets mutually agreed upon goals for outreach, cultivation, and solicitation.

Manages the Library’s volunteers as they advocate and support development efforts to expand the membership programs.

Supervises the Membership Programs Coordinator and Individual Giving Coordinator, whose responsibilities include overseeing successful donor engagement, acquisition, benefit administration, and stewardship.

Works with the Manager of Special Events to plan strategy for donor recognition and cultivation events for members and other donors.

Works closely with the Foundation’s communications team to engage donors through monthly newsletters, social media, and other platforms, contributing to content development and overseeing the calendar for development communications.

Performs other duties as assigned

PREFERRED SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Experience in individual giving, with management responsibilities.

Experience in developing and implementing development strategies, including membership and annual fund programs, and in forming donor engagement programs or improving existing programs.

Experience in creating and monitoring revenue and expense budgets.

Experience in donor cultivation and moves management, including renewals, recapture and upgrading individual donors.

A strong background in volunteer management and volunteer leadership development.

Ability to work independently, setting goals for this position and for team members, and overseeing progress toward goals, including the ability to change course and revise strategies when needed.

Excellent organizational skills with great attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects.

Excellent oral and written communications skills .

Proficiency with MS Office Suite, Microsoft Word and Excel.

Knowledge of Blackbaud’s Altru or Raiser’s Edge, or similar fundraising program.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of five to seven years of progressive development experience and a proven record of success.

Bachelor’s degree.