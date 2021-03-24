Director of Development: The Philadelphia Youth Network

We are hiring an experienced Development Director to help us keep growing. If you are dedicated and ambitious, Philadelphia Youth Network is an excellent place to grow your career. Don’t hesitate to apply.

The Director of Development is responsible for oversight and day-to-day management of the Development Department, including supervision of the Grants Manager. Duties include:

· Work closely with the Executive Vice President and CEO to develop and implement PYN’s fundraising strategies

· Work cross functionally in leading PYN’s development efforts

· Assuring that all stages of fund development processes are executed efficiently and effectively

· Lead PYN Board fundraising efforts

· Co-staff the Board’s Communications and Development Committee

· Work closely with the Finance department to assure that expenditures align with funding parameters

Primary responsibilities include:

Fund Development

· Support the development of a long-term vision for fund development at PYN

· Assure the department engages in on-going assessment and identification of funding prospects

· Align funding prospects with organizational priorities

· Coordinate with staff from partner organizations in joint development efforts

· Oversee/create high-quality collateral related to funding requests/awards (proposals, budgets, reports, contribution letters, letters of support)

· Maintain a system for tracking all deliverables to which PYN has committed as well as other reporting requirements, working with staff to ensure timely completion of all funding obligations

· Maintain a system for tracking the organization’s funding streams, making information accessible to staff as needed

Internal Collaboration

· Help foster a culture of shared ownership of fund-development efforts across the organization

· Working in tandem with other functional units, contribute to the development of new and to the refinement of existing initiatives to realize PYN’s vision

· Facilitate start-up meetings for implementation of newly funded or refunded initiatives

· Prepare regular development reports for executives and Board of Directors

· Work closely with the Directors of other functional units in crafting messages that articulate PYN’s mission and vision in engaging stakeholders and in developing programmatic interventions

Overall

· Supervise the Grants Manager, including addressing the professional development needs of staff through coaching, modeling and training

· Develop and manage the department budget

· Support overall organizational and External Relations’ division priorities

· Work cross functionally to develop and implement the development strategy

· Other duties as assigned

Education, Experience & Skills Required:

· Master’s Degree preferred

· CFRE preferred

· Five to seven years of experience, including at least three years managing staff, with a particular focus on corporate, foundation and government giving

· Proven track record of initiating, cultivating and managing relationships with funders and demonstrated success in generating revenues to support organizational efforts

· Existing local and national network is ideal

· Knowledge of local, regional and national education reform and workforce development issues/strategies strongly preferred

· Demonstrated understanding of the role of intermediary organizations

· Research skills

· Proficiency in DonorPerfect preferred

· Familiarity with budgeting processes

· Capacity to work effectively in cross-functional teams

· Willingness to engage, learn and grow continuously

· Strong verbal and public-speaking skills.

· Persuasive writer with expert copy-editing skills and command of grammar, spelling and word usage.

· Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

· Strong analytical and organizational skills.

· Able to take ownership and drive activities to completion.

· Ability to work quickly under pressure and to balance multiple tasks and responsibilities

· Ability to employ flexibility and creativity in the face of ambiguity and challenge.

· Experience in and comfort level with fast-paced, dynamic environments and complex organizations

· Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting.)

The Philadelphia Youth Network is an impactful non-profit changing the lives of young people between the ages of 12-24 by creating education and employment opportunities. The Philadelphia Youth Network creates collective impact by leveraging partnerships, resources and talent to alleviate poverty and promote equity for youth. PYN values talent and seeks to provide an equitable and fair working environment, maintaining policies that promote flexibility, encourages creativity and honors diversity and authenticity. PYN is a dynamic, fast paced organization, pursuing transformational outcomes for young people. Learn more at pyninc.org.