Executive Director: Bebashi

Bebashi – Transition to Hope is a nonprofit community health organization that empowers Greater Philadelphia’s disenfranchised communities to enhance their overall health and well-being. Bebashi’s services and programs include: sexual health education, HIV medical case management and prevention, and hunger relief. Bebashi’s unique core competency is providing holistic, culturally sensitive health and wellness in communities of color.

Bebashi seeks a visionary and passionate culture builder and leader of leaders for its next Executive Director. They will work closely with the Board and staff to determine the organization’s next phase of growth, to include: the business development and programmatic initiatives on which to focus resources; strengthening organizational infrastructure, capacity, and culture; engaging and leveraging the Board’s skills and role; and raising and diversifying sustainable funds in a continually evolving environment.

The ideal candidate will be energized by and skilled in development and execution of strategy, raising the public profile of the organization while building relationships with partners and funders, and advancing an organizational culture of excellence. Experience in health policy and community-based health serving communities of color is preferred. A foundational understanding of inequities in the public health system and becoming a public champion for Bebashi’s mission is a must.

About Bebashi – Transition to Hope

Founded in 1985, Bebashi was the first Black-led and Black-serving organization in the United States to address the AIDS crisis. The organization was launched as a full-service HIV/AIDS organization with special interest in serving low-income people of color with HIV disease. It remains one of Philadelphia’s largest community-based minority providers of HIV/AIDS education and services.

Bebashi has built on this rich history by continuing to provide the critical services of HIV medical case management and prevention to predominantly low-income, African American clients. Today, Bebashi has expanded programming directly informed by the needs of their clients including hunger relief services, navigation services, and programming and education for LGBTQ+ participants.

Bebashi – Transition to Hope is uniquely positioned to become the leading comprehensive health and wellness organization for disenfranchised communities and people of color across the Philadelphia region. The Executive Director will build on a strong foundation supported by a dedicated Board and diverse, committed staff to execute on opportunities identified through a recent strategic planning process:

Raise the public profile of the organization, its untold and unparalleled history, evolution, and future vision.

Identify, assess, and then execute on partnership and business development prospects.

Leverage core competencies and strategic relationships to grow programs and their reach, particularly among young men, LGBTQ+ communities, and women of color.

Develop a best-in-class organizational culture of excellence, transparency, professional advancement, and trauma-informed approaches to management and service.

Organize, support, and empower a talented and tight-knit leadership team.

Strengthen and position Bebashi to be an employer of choice.

Strengthen organizational capacity: diversify revenue, implement financial controls, and support the Board to serve in strategic capacity to the organization.

Compensation

$135,000-$145,000 annually with benefits aligned with nonprofit industry standards.

Background of Ideal Candidate

An experienced, passionate leader with a demonstrable record of accomplishment in leading organizations primed for growth, and who can: support the leadership and development of the executive team and Board, raise funds and advance external relationships, create and maintain an organizational culture of empowerment and collaboration, take an entrepreneurial approach to program expansion and delivery, and drive operations. A fundamental understanding of and commitment to health equity, social justice, and the staff and communities Bebashi serves is a must.

Professional Characteristics

12-15 years of nonprofit or equivalent experience, with a minimum of 5 years in leadership and management roles incorporating operational, financial, programmatic, and board and external relations functions. Demonstrated ability in fund and business development, including externally representing an organization. Experience in innovative/growth-oriented nonprofits preferred. Proven experience creating and then leading a cohesive organizational culture a must. Experience in driving implementation of strategy in a growth-oriented, community-based organization. Demonstrable experience in community-based health services with an equity lens is preferred. Proven track record in developing a culture of assessment across an organization, ensuring systems of accountability across fiscal and staff oversight, as well as board relations and/or management. Skilled in serving as a thought partner to a board at a critical juncture of growth. Commitment to providing services to disenfranchised communities of color in Philadelphia. Entrepreneurial person, capable and comfortable identifying areas for opportunity, assessing risk, and growing an organization. Experience in evaluating operations, finances, staffing model, and programs and, then, implementing improvements in alignment with goals and overall mission. Skilled in working in a collaborative manner to build relationships with multiple stakeholders. A demonstrated capacity to understand the interests of nonprofits, partners, policymakers, government agencies. Familiarity with communities, peers, policymakers, and the philanthropic landscape in Philadelphia preferred.

Key Responsibilities

Organizational Management

Lead implementation of the strategic plan.

Develop and advance strategies for staff succession and staff development.

Empower and manage staff to have the autonomy to lead on their work portfolios and the support to be successful and grow.

Develop internal strategies to provide trauma-informed supports to staff.

Oversee fiscal management to assure a balanced budget. Report regularly to the board regarding the organization’s financial status.

Develop an annual budget, fundraising plan, and audit.

Programs and Business Development

Work with staff to develop and implement program priorities and develop a plan for programmatic growth.

Encourage and lead efforts to expand the populations Bebashi programming currently serves.

Define the level and role of ‘advocacy’ for Bebashi.

Nurture and grow partnerships and collaborations with other nonprofits, government agencies, and local businesses.

Resource Development

Develop, oversee, and monitor Bebashi’s funding strategies with a focus on generating sustainable and unrestricted revenue.

Steward and expand relationships with funders and donors.

External Relations

Represent Bebashi as primary spokesperson to develop a high-profile presence for the organization.

Board Relations

Serve as a thought partner to expand governance capacity of the Board.

Create and oversee policy, annual and long-range organizational objectives, program goals, and strategies for engaging the Board.

Develop and recommend annual budget for Board approval.

Monitor and report to the Board on progress, performance, and fiscal solvency.

Staff

Direct-Reports: Director of Programs & Administration, Director of Development, Director of Finance, HR Manager

Finances

Bebashi has an annual operating budget of approximately $3.6M, from 340B Program Revenue (36%), Government Grants (47%), Other Contracts (10%), and Other Sources (7%).

Service Area

Bebashi is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bebashi provides essential services and has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the critical and visible nature of the role, the Executive Director is expected to have a consistent presence in the office and based in the Philadelphia area.

