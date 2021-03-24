Mighty Writers is a nonprofit that teaches kids, seven to 17, to think and write with clarity. Our free, out-of-school writing programs in have grown to serve 3,500 kids a year. We currently have six locations in Philadelphia, including a bilingual (Spanish/English) site in the Italian Market section of Philadelphia, a hub of the Mexican American community. We also have a bilingual site in Chester County, PA; a site in Camden, NJ; and pilot programs in Atlantic City, Trenton and Newark, NJ.

Position Description

The MW Program Director will oversee management of one of our sites, serving 500+ kids and teens. S/he will work with the Mighty Writers leadership team to sustain the organization’s signature programs. The MW Program Director will establish and oversee an aggressive lineup of out-of-school programs, five afternoons/evenings a week, supported in large part by a robust volunteer program. From time of hire through August 2021, the only in-person program is our outdoor Lunch & Literacy distribution, daily Monday through Friday from 12-2pm. In-person programming will resume September 2021 with a limited afterschool program.

The successful applicant will be entrepreneurial: able to build unique programs, to be accountable and to take ownership of program results. S/he will have high expectations for students, will work well with diverse constituencies and will have a good rapport with people of all ages and backgrounds, including children, teenagers, parents and volunteers. S/he will be self-motivated, work well under pressure and be able to handle several projects at one time. S/he will have good judgment and an eye for detail; as well as the ability to see the big picture.

Administrative & Teaching Responsibilities

Be the full-time face of Mighty Writers and continue to build community within and around the center,

Recruit kids and teens for programs, workshops and mentorships through targeted outreach to students, parents, educators and community members,

Manage volunteer program, to include no less than 100 active volunteers annually,

Manage and implement writing curriculum for the MW Academy four days a week for kids in grades 3-8, serving as lead instructor for up to 21 youth in one Academy program,

Manage a series of writing workshops,

Schedule and support college prep programs for high school students, including college essay writing events,

Manage an internship program that may include college and high school students,

Recommend youth to our one-to-one mentorship program,

Support evaluation to track and measure student progress across programs,

With support from our Operations Manager, oversee all operations, such as:

Troubleshoot physical site issues as needed (electric, HVAC, plumbing)

Keep sites in good shape

Outfit spaces with new/current technology and replace as needed

Update décor as needed

Systems (computers, phones)

Be one of the public faces of the organization and represent Mighty Writers to the media, other organizations and the public at large,

Remain knowledgeable and informed regarding any issues, regulations or professional standards that may impact Mighty Writers’ policies or operations,

Maintain confidentiality of all pertinent or sensitive information.

Education and Work Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Education, Arts Administration, Liberal Arts, History, English (preferred, but not required); and/or equivalent prior experience

· Experience working directly with city youth in an educational setting

· Understanding of community youth development programming

Qualifications

· Minimum of 5 years of direct experience working with youth in an education-focused environment,

A strongly held educational philosophy of how to inspire kids to write and succeed,

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills,

Strong research, organizational, time management and computer skills,

Proven management and leadership capabilities,

Interest, enthusiasm and affinity for working with children, youth and adults.

To apply:

Please submit resume and cover letter. Cover letter should answer these questions:

· What is your educational philosophy of how to inspire kids to write and succeed? Where does this philosophy come from?

· How does your previous work and life experience qualify you to take on this position managing a Mighty Writers center?

Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

Mighty Writers provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty or status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Mighty Writers complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leave of absence, compensation and training.