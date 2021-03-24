Executive Director: Literacy Council of Norristown

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director is vested with the authority and responsibility to develop, administer, and monitor all program activities of the Literacy Council of Norristown (“LCN”) in accordance with its stated purpose and within the general policies. The Executive Director provides leadership and direction to LCN staff members; conducts the affairs of LCN, applying policies, and managing the operations of LCN and the activities of its staff members; participates in local, regional and national events and activities that promote the Organization and its mission. The Executive Director serves as the principal professional resource to the Board of Directors.
Core Responsibilities:
Fundraising:
- Prepares and submits annual proposal(s) for State and Federal grants
- Oversees the preparation and submission of grant proposals
- Procures new grant sources
- Actively manages donor databases
- Manages relationships with key stakeholders such as, individual donors, foundations, businesses, nonprofits, etc.
- Oversees annual appeal and fundraiser
Fiscal Management:
- Exercises fiscal management of Program and Staff
- Manages budget (with support from Board Treasurer, Finance Committee, and book- keeper) and reports on details to Board
- Provides oversight of donor gratitude campaigns
Board Relationship Management:
- Communicates and collaborates with the Board of Directors in policy development, strategic thinking, and operations management
Promotion and Community Involvement:
- Acts as liaison among Literacy Council and community agencies and organizations
- Plans and manages LCN community events
- Oversees promotion of LCN and its activities
- Manages LCN’s digital presence including website, social media, email campaigns, etc.
Personnel Management:
- Supervises and evaluates all teachers, office workers, and security staff as well as prospective teachers and tutors
Facility Management:
- Acts as liaison with facility providers
- Ensures office is open and operational
Curriculum/Instruction:
- Manages student population and Program Acceptance Criteria
- Supports volunteers/tutors
- Attends and/or introduces Tutor Training Workshops (4-5/year)
- Oversees all record keeping and data submission activities related to education/instruction
- Oversees all English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes including: oversee proper student admission, evaluation, placement, and follow-up
- Manages student assessments
- Teaches or manages classes (as needed both internally and externally)
Professional Development:
- Attends appropriate workshops, meetings, and seminars
- Actively develops team members’ talent and skill set
- Consistently coaches and provides feedback
- Holds others accountable, inspires others, and acts as a change champion
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree, preferred Masters in Nonprofit Management, Social Work or Business Administration a plus, or MA TESOL
- Experience with ESOL or adult education
- Experience with online education resources
- A minimum of five (5) years of relevant experience in supervisory, financial, and administrative responsibility in nonprofit or governmental human service organizations
- Experience in non-profit operations, fundraising, communications, strategic planning, and personnel management
- Comfort with being the public face and advocate of the organization
- Proficiency in Spanish preferred
Position Expectations
- Flexible schedule (twice weekly evening and occasional weekend support required)
- Have (or are willing to develop) a pulse on the Norristown community
- Good natured, kind hearted, flexible, and accepting nature
- Willing to start remotely during the COVID19 pandemic and eventually based in the Norristown office of the LCN when things return to normal
- Able to provide a satisfactory background check
Salary range and benefits compensation are commensurate with experience.
Qualified candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to: careers@lcnlit.org
Job Classification: Full-time, exempt. Generous paid time off included.
Salary: $45-$55K annually depending on experience and LCN Board of Directors approval.
Resumes will be reviewed after April 2, 2021.